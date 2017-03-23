The last time those four were at Scheels Arena together was when they played for the Fargo Force in the United States Hockey League in 2013. The last memory playing together was not the best one, as the Force lost in overtime in Game 3 of the Clark Cup Championship series.

They watched as Dubuque celebrated. They learned.

"From that season I took away how big of a grind playoff hockey was," Johnson said. "I know we went to Game 5 in both of the series before the Clark Cup. Nothing comes easy. We had a couple just OK games in the finals and when it comes to that time everybody has to play their best hockey. You can't just play an OK game."

Johnson wasn't a starter that season, having to split time in goal. He wasn't starting to begin the playoffs for the Force, but an injury in warmups to the starting goalie gave Johnson his shot for the remainder of the playoffs. He was the starting goalie for the Fighting Hawks last season when they won the NCAA title.

"You always have to be on your game. You can't have any lulls," Johnson said. "I faced a lot of adversity that year. I really learned that when I come in and play I have to be on my game. I can't have any room for any slouch games. That helped me to develop my mentality into a starting goalie."

Toninato was the captain of that Force team, finishing with 70 points in 64 games in the regular season and six points in 13 playoff games. He's now the captain of UMD.

"The whole experience in Fargo was unbelievable," Toninato said. "Couldn't have asked for a better place to play my junior hockey. It's a great city, I lived with a great billet family and the organization is unbelievable. It definitely was a step I needed to make the jump to college. Can't thank Fargo enough for that."

Iafallo tore his meniscus at tryout camp for the Force that June. He missed five months, but came back and scored 43 points in 50 games in the regular season and 16 points in 13 playoff games.

Iafallo sent a do-or-die Game 5 series to overtime in the first round of the USHL playoffs with a goal with 3 minutes, 34 seconds remaining. He scored with 29 seconds remaining to send Game 3 of the Clark Cup to overtime as well. He now leads the Bulldogs with 45 points this season.

"It was great playing here. I learned a lot," Iafallo said. "It helped me move to the next level obviously. Couldn't have asked for a better place to play."

Gust had 15 points in 13 playoff games with the Force in the 2013 playoff run. He is tied for second with 41 points for Ohio State.

"My second year of juniors was really a big stepping stone to coming to college," Gust said. "It really got me ready for college play. Losing in the finals was really great to get that playoff experience. You're shaped as a hockey player throughout your youth. Here, it just sharpened me up a little more."