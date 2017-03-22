"He's been great since the day he hurt his knee," fellow guard Tyus Jones said. "You wouldn't know. He's not down or anything."

His teammates have made it a point to let LaVine know he's still very much a part of the team.

How does coach Tom Thibodeau get that same message across?

"Yell at him every day," he said with a smirk.

LaVine can attest.

"Yeah, the first time I got back he almost poked me a little bit and said, 'I ain't yelled at you in (a month). Let me get some frustration out,' " LaVine recalled, talking to reporters for the first time since his injury. "It's funny."

His recovery, however, is no laughing matter. LaVine is laser-focused on the recovery and is taking everything that goes into it very seriously.

"I'm going to work my butt off to get back to it and be better than I was," he said. "I'm going to be fine."

LaVine injured the knee after landing awkwardly during an early February game against the Detroit Pistons. It looked like nothing at the time, even to LaVine.

"You guys have seen me land like that hundreds of times," LaVine said. "I felt like I sprained my knee ... a little bit. I just got up and walked away. ... I felt fine."

He wasn't, though, and what originally was diagnosed as a left knee bruise later was revealed to be an ACL tear. LaVine, 22, had surgery a week and a half later and since then has been working tirelessly toward recovery.

"You just have to go at it positively," he said. "I don't have any negative thoughts in my mind. If there are negative people around me, I just try to distance myself from that. I feel like the main thing is to stay positive and trust the process. I know I'm going to go at it 100 percent."

LaVine was mad initially, though that anger dissipated after a few days, and he shifted his focus to getting better. He knows that means he can't get too high or too low between now and next season.

"I stay pretty level-headed with everything," he said. "I'm pretty early on the stages right now. Just take every day as a challenge. Just go at it as hard as I can. Just like basketball. That's my main focus. It's like going out here like I'm going to get 500 shots. Instead, I'm doing 500 leg lifts. It's the same difference."

LaVine has leaned on players who have had ACL injuries, including teammates Ricky Rubio and Brandon Rush and Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker, who tore his ACL for the second time in his career this season.

Rubio joked that LaVine might not need advice.

"He's walking around here, and me and (Brandon Rush) spent like six weeks with crutches," Rubio said. "He's shooting already. He's a freak athlete. You can tell the way he's recovering, if the season was one or two months more, he probably would play."

So LaVine will be ready to go next season, right?

"I have no idea right now," he said. "I'm taking it day by day. I feel great. My mind is in the right place. We'll see how that goes. You know, when that day comes, when I'm 100 percent, when I'm comfortable, y'all will see Zach back on the court doing what he does."