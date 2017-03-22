Phil Hughes recalls visiting pitching guru Tom House

Back in the mid-'90s, when Hughes was growing up in southern California, his parents took him to one of the earliest clinics conducted by Tom House. The session lasted maybe two hours, and Hughes was one of the youngest aspiring pitchers to soak in the teachings of the controversial former big-league left-hander.

"I was probably like 8 or 9, something like that," Hughes recalled. "It was during those years when my parents just thought it would be something fun for me to do, and I wasn't sure if baseball was going to stick or what I wanted to do."

House had recently parted ways with the Texas Rangers, where he worked with late-career Nolan Ryan and had his pitchers throwing footballs as part of their regular routine. In recent years, House, who turns 70 next month, has become a sort of Quarterback Whisperer to the likes of Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Drew Brees and Tim Tebow.

Hughes, 30, doesn't remember throwing footballs at House's clinic 20-plus years ago, but he does remember pantomiming his delivery with a towel instead of a baseball.

"I remember his big thing was the towel drill," said Hughes, who was pummeled for nine hits, five earned runs and two home runs in Wednesday's 8-4 exhibition loss to the Houston Astros. "The basis is just to get you to reach out and finish and stuff like that."

House also had his impressionable young pupils spread their arms into a "T" position to stress the importance of balance and synchronizing their movements. Hughes remembers looking around and seeing kids as old as 13 or 14 doing the drills and falling right in line with the activities that were in some respects edgy at the time.

"I had been playing since 5," Hughes said. "I played all sorts of positions. Really didn't even exclusively start pitching until I was in high school. It wasn't like one of those things where I was a Tom House student for years and years and years and grew up in this Tom House system. It was just a thing on a Saturday for a couple hours one day."

Still, because it was House, it gave Hughes a story worth retelling from time to time once he reached the majors. Last year he even used his Twitter account to share a photo of himself from the House clinic.

"He'd just gotten done being pitching coach in Texas," Hughes said. "I think he was just kind of transitioning from being a big-league pitching coach to finding out what his next career path was going to be, so I think he was doing a lot of clinics back in those days. Obviously he rode that momentum to doing some stuff with USC and eventually being their pitching coach (2008-11). Now he just kind of does his own thing."

In 2008, that included working as a consultant and pitching coach for a reality TV show called "The Million Dollar Arm." For seven months, House taught pitching to two young Indian cricket bowlers who later signed pro contracts with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

When the idea was made into a Disney movie of the same name, House's character was portrayed by actor Bill Paxton, who died last month at 61.

Hughes has never seen "The Million Dollar Arm." Nor would it be accurate to say House launched a pitching career that landed Hughes an all-star selection, a World Series ring and more than $80 million in guaranteed earnings.

But it is worth noting that long before weighted balls made their way into the Twins' clubhouse — with Ryan O'Rourke, Nick Burdi and D.J Baxendale among those using the strength-building drills this spring — the seemingly conventional Hughes was exposed to House's groundbreaking work.

"He's kind of out there a little bit, does his own thing," Hughes said. "He's got people that really believe in what he does. He obviously has a passion for it."

Have they stayed in touch? Maybe done a clinic together since Hughes made it big?

The answer is no.

"I think I maybe ran into him later, when I was in high school or something like that," Hughes said. "To be honest, he probably didn't even know."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.