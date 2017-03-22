UMD seniors seeking redemption

Before that night in Worcester, the Bulldogs agonized 363 days over the controversial power play that led to Boston University's game-winning goal in the final minutes of the 2015 NCAA Northeast Regional final in Manchester, N.H.

Now the Bulldogs are back in the NCAA tournament for a third consecutive season, and their senior class couldn't be happier to get one last crack at a berth in the Frozen Four.

"We have a little sour taste in our mouth," senior wing Kyle Osterberg said. "We want to go out doing something special as seniors. We want to bring something back to Duluth and we have done that with a couple trophies now. Maybe one more wouldn't be so bad."

The latest stop on UMD's road to redemption takes place this weekend at Scheels Arena in Fargo, where the top-seeded Bulldogs (25-6-7) take on fourth-seeded Ohio State (21-11-6) at 5:30 p.m. in a West Regional semifinal. The winner will face either second-seeded Boston University or third-seeded and host North Dakota in the regional final at 5 p.m. Saturday in Fargo.

Senior defenseman Willie Raskob said the team has done a decent job up until this point of focusing on the game at hand each week and not worrying about what's down the road. But now that the Bulldogs are back in the NCAA tournament, those heartbreaking moments in Manchester and Worcester have crept back to the front of his mind.

Like Osterberg, Raskob wants redemption for the way the last two years ended.

"As soon as last year ended, your mindset goes to 'Let's get back there so we can have another chance,'" Raskob said. "There are even more guys now this year than there was last year that are biting at the bit to get back that chance. It's something that has definitely been in my head."

Raskob said this year's Bulldogs have a much different feel than the previous two seasons.

In 2014-15, UMD started hot but with no bye weeks in the second half, injuries finally caught up with the team. Getting swept by Denver in the NCHC quarterfinals proved to be a blessing since it allowed the team to take a week off and heal before beating Minnesota and losing to Boston University in Manchester.

In 2015-16, the Bulldogs needed a seven-game win streak to nail down the last at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. Then UMD needed two overtime periods to upset top-seeded Providence in the regional semifinals.

This year's Bulldogs have been much more consistent, losing just six games all year. Their longest losing streak was two games, if you can even call that a streak.

"We have a nonstop work ethic," senior defenseman Brenden Kotyk said. "Not that the other teams we had didn't, there's just something really special with this group. I think it goes from seniors all the way down to freshmen. We have leaders, we have guys who are able to calm other guys down when stuff does go bad. We have a good core group that basically says, 'Go out and play your next shift. Get better every time.'"

Kotyk said playing well on Friday in the semifinals each of the last two seasons only to lose on Saturday in the championship was tough, but the way UMD lost both games made it seem like it just wasn't meant to be.

This year is the Bulldogs' year, according to Kotyk. And UMD already has a pair of tournament titles in the bag to back up that statement.

UMD won its first North Star College Cup in January at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, beating Minnesota 3-2 and St. Cloud State 2-1 in overtime in the championship. Last week, back in the Twin Cities, UMD dispatched Western Michigan 5-2 and North Dakota 4-3 to win the NCHC Frozen Faceoff at Target Center.

The win over North Dakota was the Bulldogs' biggest test to date, according to senior defenseman Dan Molenaar. The Fighting Hawks, who had 10 power plays to UMD's six, fought back from a 3-1 deficit with a pair of 5-on-3 power-play goals. The last of three North Dakota two-man advantages came with less than three minutes to go and the Hawks cashed in to tie the game at 3-3.

UMD took advantage of a 5-on-3 in the final 90 seconds — it's only two-man advantage of the night — to retake the lead but, prior to that, the Bulldogs' composure was put to the test.

"One of the biggest things about this team, when stuff happens on the ice, generally speaking, we remain pretty calm," Molenaar said. "We are a pretty passionate group so we can get pretty fired up, but as far as the ebbs and flows of the game, we remain pretty consistent.

"That was a playoff game for sure. You could really, really feel it. The intensity was high. We both wanted to win that championship. You kind of have to treat the regional like it's own championship."