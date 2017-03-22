Vikings RB Murray has surgery on ankle
Running back Latavius Murray, signed by the Minnesota Vikings last week, underwent successful ankle surgery Wednesday.
The Vikings said in a statement that they were aware that Murray would require surgery prior to the team signing him on March 16. Dr. Bob Anderson performed the procedure in Charlotte, N.C.
"Latavius is expected to fully recover and be available for training camp," the team said in a statement.
The 27-year-old Murray was signed as a free agent to replace perennial Pro Bowler Adrian Peterson, who was not re-signed and allowed to walk after Minnesota declined to pick up his 2017 option.
Murray spent his first four seasons with the Oakland Raiders and led them in rushing the past two. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 after rushing for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns. He has rushed for 2,278 yards and 20 touchdowns (12 in 2016) in 45 games (31 starts).