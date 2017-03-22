Vikings RB Murray has surgery on ankle

"Latavius is expected to fully recover and be available for training camp," the team said in a statement.

The 27-year-old Murray was signed as a free agent to replace perennial Pro Bowler Adrian Peterson, who was not re-signed and allowed to walk after Minnesota declined to pick up his 2017 option.

Murray spent his first four seasons with the Oakland Raiders and led them in rushing the past two. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 after rushing for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns. He has rushed for 2,278 yards and 20 touchdowns (12 in 2016) in 45 games (31 starts).