BOYS BASKETBALL: Red Lake hopes experience counts

Despite that scoreline, the Warriors didn’t panic when they found out they’d be playing the Polars once again in the tournament this year. After all, the Warriors had played much closer when the two teams met earlier this season. Red Lake hung with North during a tournament in December and lost just 78-70.

Now the Warriors get a rematch. Unseeded Red Lake (25-4) will take on top-seeded North (29-2) in the Class A quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Thursday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

“We played them before. We have some tape on them. We know what they play like,” Red Lake head coach Roger White said. “But we know they’re the No. 1 team in the state in 1A, and they’re defending champs. So having the experience of playing them before will at least help our guys with knowing what to expect.”

The Polars return nine players from last season’s state title squad, including Isaac Johnson, who is committed to play at Division I Western Illinois. They also have a pair of 6-foot-8 big men in Da’Koi and De’Kai Hines, twins who transferred in this year.

“North, they’re a great team,” said Red Lake’s Rob McClain Jr., a 6-foot-4 senior guard. “They have great athletic ability, just being able to push the ball up and down the court. They’re basically us, but more of a high-flying team. We shoot a lot more threes, I think.

“It’s going to come down to who can play the better defense, who can get out in transition and get the fast-break buckets.”

The Polars averaged more than 100 points per game on offense during their section tournament run. They beat Prairie Seeds Academy 120-43 in the Section 4A title game. Their only two losses this season were to Hopkins and Apple Valley -- both frequent Class AAAA powerhouses. Hopkins is the defending AAAA state champ.

The Warriors have averaged 83.6 points per game and given up just 55 this season. They lost just four times this season -- once to North, once to Class AAAA Robbinsdale Cooper and twice to Nevis, who is the No. 4 seed in the Class A tournament this season. They beat Stephen-Argyle 71-60 last Friday to claim the Section 8A title -- their fourth 8A title in a row.

The Warriors hope that unique status -- the fact that they’ve been here four years straight -- will be to their advantage.

“Experience is going to play a major factor in it, just from where we started out four years ago to now,” McClain said. “We grew as a team, grew as individuals, that’s going to be a huge difference-maker. They have quite a few players that are experienced as well. But we’re going to go out there and give it our all and hopefully come out with a state championship.”