Spurs rally in last minute to top Timberwolves

The Spurs (54-16) swept their season series with the Wolves, winning all four games this year against Minnesota.

Kawhi Leonard added 22 points to supplement Aldridge's big night, and Pau Gasol scored 11 points off the bench for the Spurs, who have now won two in a row.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota—his 53rd double-double of the season—in the loss. Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points for the Wolves, who had a costly turnover down the stretch that halted any chance of a comeback.

The Wolves (28-42) got to within 92-90 with 2:29 remaining on a pair of Wiggins free-throws. Towns then completed a three-point play on a drive in the lane to put Minnesota up 93-92 with 2:04 to play.

Leonard responded with two of his 22 points on a jumper that put San Antonio back on top with 54 seconds remaining. After Minnesota came up short on its next possession, Gasol sunk a pair of free throws to give the Spurs a three-point cushion.

Two free throws by Leonard with 20.1 seconds remaining clinched the victory for San Antonio.

Minnesota used a 14-0 run in the second quarter to jump out to a 40-30 lead. Shabazz Muhammad came off the bench to score eight of the Wolves' 14 points during that stretch, while newcomer Omri Casspi's first points in a Minnesota uniform capped the run.

San Antonio answered after halftime. The Spurs, led by a 12-point third quarter from Leonard, outscored Minnesota 31-16 in the third quarter to take a 73-67 lead into the fourth quarter.

NOTES: Timberwolves F Nemanja Bjelica underwent successful surgery Tuesday on his injured left foot. The operation, which was performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley in New York, repaired a fractured navicular bone in Bjelica's foot. Bjelica averaged 6.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in 65 contests with Minnesota this season. ... F Omri Casspi made his debut one day after signing a contract with the Wolves. Casspi checked in with 2:33 to play in the first quarter. ... Spurs F David Lee did not play due to a foot injury.