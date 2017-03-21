Santana tells many stories about his WBC appearances

Sano leaned forward in his chair and asked questions, no doubt preparing for his own likely opportunity to represent his homeland four years from now. After several minutes, it was time for everyone to get back to work, leaving Santana with a satisfied smile.

"Back to normal," the veteran right-hander said. "Back to reality."

Having flown back from San Diego on Monday night, the Twins' Opening Day starter planned to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday in preparation for his next Grapefruit League start Friday at Hammond Stadium. It all figured to feel quite different from what he lived through last Saturday night at Petco Park, where he could be seen taking deep breaths on the mound between pitches as he faced Team USA in an eventual 6-3 loss.

"It was a lot of adrenaline," he said. "It was different. It was a good experience. It put me around a lot of good players. It was very nice."

After believing for most of the winter that circumstances would not enable him to make his WBC debut, Santana jumped into the fray a week before one of the most eagerly anticipated starts of a professional career that dates to 2001.

Fellow right-hander Johnny Cueto of the San Francisco Giants might have taken the ball instead, but his father was ill back in the Dominican, leaving Santana to step in on short notice. After meeting the Dominican team in Miami for the long flight west, Santana sat with reliever Jumbo Diaz and infielder Jean Segura, his former Los Angeles Angels teammate, as his wife Amy and their two children made new friends on the family charter.

From the moment he headed out to the bullpen for pregame warm-ups, Santana could tell this would be a memorable assignment. He figured it would be that way from how the first round went at Marlins Park.

"It was like a playoff," said the veteran of eight postseason appearances and one all-star outing. "I watched every single game leading up to that, and I saw the energy. It was intense."

A raucous crowd waved U.S. and Dominican flags in the stands, pushing the decibel levels higher as the evening progressed and the Dominican team staked Santana to an early 2-0 lead.

"It felt like it was in the Dominican," he said. "All the fans were real loud. I mean, it was loud. I liked it."

Infielders had to shout at the top of their lungs just to get Santana's attention on the mound.

"You could not hear anybody," he said. "There was music and everybody was loud and they had the horns blowing."

Here he imitated the sound coming from all those noisemakers. Suddenly, it was New Year's Eve in his corner of the clubhouse.

His fastball was humming in the mid-90s. Even his change-up was coming in at 88 mph, probably 5 mph faster than normal, as he spread his fingers a little wider and got hard-split action that had lefty batters flailing helplessly.

Was that due to the adrenaline?

"I don't know, but I liked it," said Santana, who was working on a whopping eight days' rest. "I didn't know it was that hard until you just told me that. I need to probably keep it like that."

He left a two-seam fastball up to Christian Yelich, who ripped the game-tying double in the third. After retiring the first two batters in the fourth, Santana gave up a single to Brandon Crawford, followed by another two-seamer that Giancarlo Stanton blasted out to left for a two-run homer.

The ball left Stanton's bat at 117.3 mph, according to Statcast's tracking system, and the Western Metal Supply building appeared to shake upon its arrival.

"He's a strong guy," Santana said with a shrug and a smile. "Anything he puts contact on is going to be hit hard. Good thing it wasn't at me."

That ended Santana's night after 68 pitches, seven shy of his limit. As Dominican manager Tony Pena came out to take the ball, he thanked Santana for his effort.

"He said, 'Nice job. You did the best you could to keep us in the game,' " Santana said. "They played better than us. That's the only thing I can say."

Despite a 1-for-11 showing with runners in scoring position for the Dominican offense, Santana had no regrets about losing the elimination game for the defending champions.

"Anything can happen," he said. "We had a positive attitude coming into the game. It was not disappointing at all because it was a good experience."

After it was over, Jonathan Santana, the pitcher's young son, told his dad how much he enjoyed his first WBC, where he played in the stands with the children of Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana.

"He was very happy because he'd never been in that type of environment," Ervin Santana said of his son. "He had fun — a lot of fun."

So did his dad.