Vikings finalize deal with WR Thielen

The contract extension is reportedly worth $17 million over three years with $11 million guaranteed. Thielen was a restricted free agent and the Vikings initially tendered him at the second-round compensation level of $2.746 million.

The Detroit Lakes native is under club control through the 2020 campaign.

Thielen, 26, enjoyed a breakout season in 2016, reeling in 69 receptions for a team-leading 967 yards and five touchdowns. The 26-year-old made just $600,000 last season after collecting 20 catches in his previous two years with the club.

Thielen played college football at Division II Minnesota State Mankato.