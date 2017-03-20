Timberwolves sign F Casspi

Casspi broke his thumb in the first game with the Pelicans on Feb. 23, prompting the Pelicans to release him two days later so they could sign another player.

The Timberwolves coveted Casspi to replace Nemanja Bjelica, who was lost last week with a season-ending foot injury.

Casspi is averaging 6.1 points and 4.0 rebounds in 23 games this season with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans.

The 28-year-old has career averages of 8.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in 486 games over eight NBA seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, Kings and Pelicans. His best season was when he averaged 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for Sacramento in 2015-16.