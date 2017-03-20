Timberwolves to play two preseason games in China

The teams will play Oct. 5 in Shenzhen at the Shenzhen Universiade Center, followed by a contest in Shanghai at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Oct. 8, the league said in a statement.

The games will mark the Warriors' third trip to China following visits in 2008 and 2013, while the Timberwolves will be playing in China for the first time.

"I have visited China every year since 2013, and the fans there are incredibly supportive of me, the Warriors and the NBA," Curry said in a statement.