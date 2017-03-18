Bulldogs beat UND in penalty-filled Frozen Faceoff final

The Bulldogs overcame 15 penalties for 33 minutes and three two-man advantages for the Hawks to win their first postseason conference championship since winning three games in three days to capture the 2009 WCHA Frozen Faceoff.

A total of 27 penalties for 57 penalty minutes were called in the championship game. All three North Dakota goals came via their 10 power plays — including two on 5-on-3s. Two of the Bulldogs' four goals came from their six power plays.

The Bulldogs head to the NCAA tournament as one of four No. 1 seeds. They'll learn who, when and where they play at 11 a.m. today during the NCAA tournament selection show on ESPNU. This year's regionals are in Fargo, Cincinnati, Ohio; Providence, R.I.; and Manchester, N.H.

UMD scored three goals in the opening 2½ minutes of the second period to jump ahead 3-1. The flurry came in a response to an uncalled spear of sophomore defenseman Neal Pionk as the horn sounded to cap a feisty — to say the least — first period.

Toninato finished a feed by Anderson just 90 seconds into the second to tie the game at 1-1. Seventeen seconds later, freshman wing Riley Tufte poked the puck away from Hawks sophomore defenseman Christian Wolanin to set himself up for a snipe that made it 2-1.

The Section 7A connection — Hibbing's Adam Johnson from Hermantown's Pionk — made it 3-1 just 2:28 into the second, but North Dakota pulled within one at the nine-minute mark of the period on a 5-on-3 power play goal by freshman center Tyson Jost.

It was the Bulldogs who were down a goal at the first intermission and considering the circumstances, Sandelin and company had to consider it a win.

North Dakota took a 1-0 lead 11 minutes in on a goal by sophomore wing Brock Boeser via a cross-zone pass from Jost on the power play. The Hawks should have had more than that, though, after getting a 5-on-3 advantage for the first minute-plus of a charging major handed out to Pionk.

While Hawks junior defenseman Tucker Poolman skated to the bench injured, Pionk streaked into the Hawks zone for a short-handed chance that ended with him crashing through Hawks senior goaltender Cam Johnson.

Wolanin dove in to defend his goalie by delivering a few blows with his gloves to Pionk, which drew Toninato into the fray. When all was said and done, the only person on the ice not involved in the scrum was UMD freshman goaltender Hunter Miska, who was stuck watching on the other end.

After video review, Pionk received a major for charging while Wolanin and Jost for North Dakota and senior defenseman Dan Molenaar for UMD received roughing minors. UMD senior wing Alex Iafallo took a slashing penalty.

The Bulldogs, who already had taken three minor penalties in the opening 13:33, finished the first with six penalties for 15 minutes, but held North Dakota to 1-for-4 on power plays that spanned 8:57.

Shots on goal in the first period were 16-4 in favor of North Dakota — with 11 coming on power plays — while shot attempts were 42- 6 in favor of the Hawks.

The Bulldogs brought a five-game winning streak over the Hawks into Saturday's title bout. It's now six.

The streak dates to the 2016 Frozen Faceoff when UMD beat North Dakota in the semifinals. UMD swept the regular-season series this year, winning 5-2 and 3-0 Oct. 28-29 in Duluth and 5-3 and 4-0 Jan. 20-21 in Grand Forks.

Both teams were seeking their first NCHC postseason title. The Bulldogs were in the tournament championship a year ago, losing 3-1 to St. Cloud State. The Fighting Hawks were making their first championship game appearance in four trips to Target Center.

Iafallo, the league's regular-season scoring champion, extended his scoring streak to 11 games with a pair of assists. He was named Frozen Faceoff MVP and enters the NCAA tournament with six goals and 12 assists in the last 11 games.