Minnesota United, Colorado battle to a draw

Dominique Badji and Marlon Hairston scored for Colorado (1-1-1). Kevin Molino and Christian Ramirez scored for Minnesota (0-2-1), which was outscored 11-2 in its first two matches.

Colorado didn't fire the first shot until the 12th minute. Hairston's blast from outside the box was too high, but Badji didn't miss the mark in the 17th minute. Badji took aim from the center of the box and placed the ball in the lower right corner, beating Minnesota goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth to give the Rapids a 1-0 lead.

Badji had a chance at a header in the 37th minute and another in the 39th. The first missed to the right. The second missed to the left.

Minnesota had its chances, too, and Molino capitalized on one early in the second half. Molino scored on a penalty kick after Colorado was whistled for a foul in the penalty area in the 50th minute.

Ramirez gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead when he headed in a cross from Jerome Thiesson in the 58th minute. The Rapids evened the score a minute later when Hairston nailed a header off a cross from Marc Burch.

Colorado gained a man advantage in the 70th minute when Justin Davis was issued a red card for a foul that forced Hairston to leave the game. The Rapids peppered Shuttleworth with shots in the 80th, 85th and 88th minutes, but Kevin Doyle's shot was saved, Dillon Serna's was too high and a close-range header by Doyle missed to the left.

Colorado's Alan Gordon had a shot from a difficult angle in the third minute of extra time, but it sailed over the crossbar.