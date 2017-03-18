Rangers beat Wild for another road win

Defenseman Brady Skjei also scored, and Jimmy Vesey had the game-winning goal late in the second period for New York (45-24-3), which won its seventh game in its past eight road games. The Rangers, who have lost six in a row at home, lead the NHL with 26 road wins this season.

They've won 19 of their past 23 road games.

Eric Staal and Matt Dumba scored for Minnesota, which has lost a season-high four games in a row in a continued March swoon. The Wild returned home after a 1-4 road trip and lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 27 shots.

Minnesota opened the scoring for just the third time in its past 12 games. As a New York penalty was expiring, Wild forward Martin Hanzal tapped a pass from behind the goal to Staal alone in front of Raanta. Staal snapped a shot past Raanta for his 24th goal of the season.

Staal had three goals and three assists in 20 games with the Rangers last season before signing a three-year deal with Minnesota in the offseason and bouncing back with the most goals he has had since scoring 24 with Carolina in 2011-12.

The Wild, who rarely led during their five-game road trip, gave up the equalizer just over three minutes later. Skjei, a Minnesota native, blasted a big slap shot past Dubnyk for his fourth goal of the season.

Rangers defensemen have 12 goals and 23 assists in the past 18 games.

Lindberg gave New York the advantage 7:46 into the second period as he quickly beat Dubnyk after J.T. Miller's centering pass.