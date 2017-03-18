Gophers looking forward with sense of promise

"Careful," he'd joke to Pitino, "you're really starting to set expectations."

There's little doubt that the Gophers' resurgent campaign, despite ending in the first round of the NCAA tournament, has raised the bar for a fan base craving postseason success.

Twenty-four victories this season set a benchmark for next season, with nearly the entire roster returning and two talented recruits plus a skilled transfer who sat out the season with an injury expected to join them.

"They raised the expectations so quickly," Pitino said. "And next year it's going to be even more, obviously, when you have almost everybody back and you've got some exciting recruits coming in."

That's a far cry from what things looked like at this time last year, when the Gophers wrapped up a program-worst 8-23 season.

At the heart of the turnaround to 24-10 was an often-superb defense and improved rebounding. But the Gophers' two greatest weaknesses, especially late in the season, were on display in their season-ending 81-72 loss to Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

Without their lone contributing senior Akeem Springs, out with an Achilles injury, the Gophers struggled to shoot from long range, making six of 21 three-point attempts. And their guard depth was so depleted by the end of the season that Pitino had few options to relieve his three starting guards, admitting Thursday, "We ran out of gas."

Both areas of concern could be solved by next season, though.

Central to that solution is the arrival of four-star recruit Isaiah Washington, a point guard from the Bronx who should add immediate depth behind Nate Mason and Dupree McBrayer. ESPN graded Washington as Pitino's second-best recruit behind Amir Coffey, an all-Big Ten freshman this season.

Joining Washington in the freshman class is slick-shooting guard Jamir Harris, whom Pitino called "one of the top three-point shooters in the country."

"We'll have a lot of talent," Mason said. "We know we're going to be a good team next year. We're going to use (Thursday's loss) as motivation in every drill and every practice to try to get back here."

During the Gophers' practice before the NCAA tournament, Pitino looked down his bench and saw Springs sitting next to junior forward Davonte Fitzgerald, a transfer from Texas A&M who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in October, and thought to himself, "Wow, it would be nice to go in there with that depth."

Fitzgerald was expected to receive plenty of playing time after averaging 9.6 points a game as a sophomore with the Aggies. "That just shows that we could have been a better team if he were on it," center Reggie Lynch said.

Plenty awaits in the long college basketball offseason.

Pitino, the Big Ten coach of the year, will be rumored to fill vacant coaching jobs, but it's unlikely he would leave knowing next season's team likely will be his most talented since being hired four years ago. Mason, a first-team all-Big Ten player, and Lynch, the Big Ten defensive player of the year, will be seniors.

Minutes after the Gophers' loss Thursday, many in the locker room were talking about the already-soaring expectations for next season.

"The outcome wasn't what we wanted, but overall we had a great year," Mason said. "We completely turned this team around and turned the culture around and got our state back on our side. There's a lot of potential in this locker room for next year."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.