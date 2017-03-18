Vogelsong sees some Panda in agile Sano

"I've seen him move," said Vogelsong, the veteran right-hander who made his second start for the Twins on Saturday. "(Sano) definitely moves really, really well for a big guy."

Sano, 23, said he reported to spring camp at 271 pounds but he distributes it well across his 6-foot-4 frame. Sandoval, better known as "The Kung-Fu Panda," was reportedly pushing 280 pounds at 5-11 last season with the Boston Red Sox, but he's down around 245 this spring.

He even tried to bunt on Phil Hughes earlier this spring, but a startled Hughes got him by a step. Saturday, Sandoval grounded out to second to end an eight-pitch battle with Vogelsong but later hit long homers off Jake Reed and Nick Tepesch.

"To me, as a teammate and as a player, I don't care what you weigh," Vogelsong said. "If you can play your position and do your job, I don't care what the scale says. Obviously there's probably some other people that feel differently because they want to keep them mobile for the long haul. I hate to say what Bill Belichick said, but it's about, 'Do your job.' That's what it comes down to."

Extending the football analogy, Sano has gone from a linebacker's build to that of an NFL-level rush end. As long as he can maintain his short-area quickness and ability to bend his knees, he should be fine at the hot corner.

"Some of that's God-given and some of it is you have to work at it," Vogelsong said. "You have to make sure if you're a bigger guy that you keep your feet quick. Really it's a credit to both of them for doing what they need to do to stay mobile. You just have to stay on top of it."

Shipped out

Former first-rounder Nick Gordon and Twins minor-league player of the year Zack Granite led Saturday's second round of cuts from Twins' big-league camp.

Granite was optioned to Triple-A Rochester along with shortstop Engelb Vielma, catcher Mitch Garver and outfielder Daniel Palka. All were added to the 40-man roster last winter.

Joining Gordon in reassignment to minor-league camp were catcher Dan Rohlfing and infielders Niko Goodrum and Leonardo Reginatto.

Gordon, 21, went 2 for 11 (.182) with three strikeouts in Grapefruit League play. Taken fifth overall in 2014 out of an Orlando-area high school, Gordon also doubled off Twins teammate Drew Rucinski in an exhibition win over Team USA's entry in the World Baseball Classic.

A shortstop almost exclusively so far in the minors, Gordon surprisingly saw about half his playing time at second base in spring camp.

The speedy Granite, 24, went 6 for 28 (.214) with a pair of walks, three runs batted in and a number of impressive plays in center field.

The 25-year-old Palka, whose 34 homers ranked fourth in the minors last year, led the Twins with eight walks in posting a .423 on-base percentage. He went just 3 for 18 (.167) and homered once, an opposite-field shot off a changeup last Sunday in Bradenton.

Garver, 26, appeared poised to compete for the backup catching job behind free-agent signee Jason Castro after a strong showing at the Arizona Fall League. However, the January signing of 34-year-old veteran Chris Gimenez hurt Garver's chances; he appeared in 10 games and received just 13 at-bats.

The slick-fielding Vielma, considered the best defensive infielder in the system, hit .167 with a double and a walk in just 12 at-bats. The Venezuelan is still just 22.

Saturday's cuts leave 48 players in Twins camp, including 25 pitchers.

Kepler OK

Twins right fielder Max Kepler was removed from Saturday's game after Sandoval inadvertently stepped on his right hand while trying to tag him out at third on ByungHo Park's first-inning grounder.

X-rays were negative but Kepler was removed for precautionary reasons with an abrasion on his right little finger. Kepler, who moments earlier had ripped a two-run triple off reigning Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello, stayed in the game long enough to score on a wild pitch before exiting.

Robbie Grossman replaced Kepler at the start of the second inning.

Breslow plan

Veteran reliever Craig Breslow is scheduled to pitch Sunday at the Boston Red Sox, his final appearance before his contractual opt-out date early next week.

A person with direct knowledge indicated Breslow would likely be added to the 40-man roster with Trevor May being shifted soon to the 60-day disabled list. Breslow's contract calls for a $1.25 million guarantee should he be added to the big-league roster.

Including a two-inning save against Team USA, Breslow has posted 6⅓ scoreless innings over six outings. The 36-year-old lefty has allowed three hits and five walks while recording five strikeouts with his lower arm slot.

