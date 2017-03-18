The unseeded Warriors will take on the top-seeded Polars at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Red Lake (25-4) played Minneapolis North last season in the Class A semifinals. The Warriors hung with the Polars for stretches of the game but ended up losing 82-61. North went on to win the state title, while Red Lake took fourth place.

The Warriors played the Polars earlier this season in Minneapolis and kept it close the whole way, losing 78-70. This season, the Polars are 29-2, with their lone losses coming to Hopkins—last year's Class 4A state champion—and Apple Valley—who is in the 4A tournament this year.

Two of Red Lake's other three losses came to another Class A state tournament participant, Nevis. The Tigers (28-1) needed four overtimes to best Browerville-Eagle Valley on Friday night. They are the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 5 Springfield (28-2) at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Goodhue (28-3) is the No. 2 seed and will play unseeded Lake Park-Audubon (22-6) at 3 p.m. Thursday while Central Minnesota Christian (26-3) is the No. 2 seed and takes on unseeded North Woods (29-1) at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The semifinals will be held Friday, March 24, at the Target Center and the state championship game will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25.

The consolation finals, as well as the third place game, will be held March 24-25 at the Concordia-St. Paul gym.

Class A Boys Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 23, at Mariucci Arena

Game 1: No. 1 Minneapolis North (29-2) vs. Red Lake (25-4), 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 4 Nevis (28-1) vs. No. 5 Springfield (28-2), 1 p.m.

Game 3: No. 2 Goodhue (28-3) vs. Lake Park-Audubon (22-6), 3 p.m.

Game 4: No. 3 Central Minnesota Christian (26-3) vs. North Woods (29-1), 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 24, at Williams Arena

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Noon

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m.

Finals

Saturday, March 25, at Williams Arena

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Third-place

Saturday, March 25, at Concordia-St. Paul

Game 8: Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.

Consolation semis

Friday, March 24, at Concordia-St. Paul

Game 9: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 10: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, Noon

Consolation finals

Saturday, March 25, at Concordia-St. Paul

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8 a.m.