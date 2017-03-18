Search
    BOYS BASKETBALL: Red Lake gets Minneapolis North in first round

    By Jack Hittinger Today at 3:55 p.m.
    Members of the Red Lake boys basketball team celebrate their Section 8A title on Friday in Thief River Falls. The Warriors will take on top-seeded Minneapolis North on Thursday, March 23, in the Class A state tournament quarterfinals at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. (Jack Hittinger | Bemidji Pioneer)

    Red Lake once again finds Minneapolis North in its path for next week's Class A boys basketball state tournament.

    The Warriors, fresh off their 71-60 win over Stephen-Argyle for their fourth-straight Section 8A title on Friday, found out on Saturday they would be getting a rematch with the defending Class A champions in the quarterfinals.

    The unseeded Warriors will take on the top-seeded Polars at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

    Red Lake (25-4) played Minneapolis North last season in the Class A semifinals. The Warriors hung with the Polars for stretches of the game but ended up losing 82-61. North went on to win the state title, while Red Lake took fourth place.

    The Warriors played the Polars earlier this season in Minneapolis and kept it close the whole way, losing 78-70. This season, the Polars are 29-2, with their lone losses coming to Hopkins—last year's Class 4A state champion—and Apple Valley—who is in the 4A tournament this year.

    Two of Red Lake's other three losses came to another Class A state tournament participant, Nevis. The Tigers (28-1) needed four overtimes to best Browerville-Eagle Valley on Friday night. They are the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 5 Springfield (28-2) at 1 p.m. Thursday.

    Goodhue (28-3) is the No. 2 seed and will play unseeded Lake Park-Audubon (22-6) at 3 p.m. Thursday while Central Minnesota Christian (26-3) is the No. 2 seed and takes on unseeded North Woods (29-1) at 5 p.m. Thursday.

    The semifinals will be held Friday, March 24, at the Target Center and the state championship game will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25.

    The consolation finals, as well as the third place game, will be held March 24-25 at the Concordia-St. Paul gym.

    Class A Boys Basketball Tournament

    Quarterfinals

    Thursday, March 23, at Mariucci Arena

    Game 1: No. 1 Minneapolis North (29-2) vs. Red Lake (25-4), 11 a.m.

    Game 2: No. 4 Nevis (28-1) vs. No. 5 Springfield (28-2), 1 p.m.

    Game 3: No. 2 Goodhue (28-3) vs. Lake Park-Audubon (22-6), 3 p.m.

    Game 4: No. 3 Central Minnesota Christian (26-3) vs. North Woods (29-1), 5 p.m.

    Semifinals

    Friday, March 24, at Williams Arena

    Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Noon

    Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m.

    Finals

    Saturday, March 25, at Williams Arena

    Game 7: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

    Third-place

    Saturday, March 25, at Concordia-St. Paul

    Game 8: Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.

    Consolation semis

    Friday, March 24, at Concordia-St. Paul

    Game 9: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

    Game 10: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, Noon

    Consolation finals

    Saturday, March 25, at Concordia-St. Paul

    Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8 a.m.

    Jack Hittinger
    Jack Hittinger is the sports editor of the Bemidji Pioneer. He is also the Bemidji State beat writer. He hails from the Great State of Michigan. Read his Bemidji State blog at http://thebeaverblog.areavoices.com/ and follow him on Twitter at @Jackhitts.
    JHittinger@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9772
