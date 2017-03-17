“It’s very difficult to win four in a row. It’s hard to win one,” Red Lake head coach Roger White said. “It’s something you don’t expect but you work for every year, you set that goal. The only way you get there is through hard work, commitment, and dedication.”

The Warriors (25-4) trailed 33-29 at halftime thanks to the hot hands of Stephen-Argyle. The Storm (24-4) knocked down just three first-half threes but were solid from long-range, too, and took very few shots that weren’t open.

SA led by as many as eight points in the first half.

“We were down six or seven early in the first half and battled back to grab the lead at halftime, and our guys were already talking about that in the locker room,” Storm head coach Nevin Lubarski said. “I said, ‘Guys, we were down and we came back, and you know they’re going to find something else here.’”

That’s exactly what the Warriors did after the break, opening the half with a 14-3 run in the first six minutes.

Red Lake’s Jamie Cook drained a three to give the Warriors a 34-33 lead, followed by a pair of free throws from Kendall Whitefeather to make it 36-33 with 15:06 left.

“Once they got the lead, it was really tough on us, because then we had to shoot quicker to catch up,” Lubarski said. “And if you miss, it plays into Red Lake’s style a bit and they can score quickly.”

Although the Storm’s Chris McGlynn answered with a triple of his own to tie the game back up at 36-all, the Warriors scored the next seven points to take the lead at 45-36.

“We were fortunate enough to get some stops on defense in the second half,” White said of the Warriors’ second half turnaround. “We made some shots, and free throws really came through for us. If we didn’t have that, it would be a different story.”

The Warriors went 10-for-12 from the foul line in the second half. Kendall Whitefeather was especially clutch for Red Lake, sinking 8-of-10 foul shots -- part of his game-high 23 points. Twenty-one of those points came in the second half.

“He was huge for us,” White said. “We were very fortunate to have him play like he did.”

Although the Warriors never trailed again after re-taking the lead early in the second half, the Storm continued to make it interesting. They hung around the entire game and never let Red Lake’s lead get above 13.

The closest they would get was with under two minutes remaining. The Storm’s Isaac Mills stepped back to drain a three with 1:50 to go, cutting the lead to 63-53. The Storm fouled Red Lake’s Rob McClain Jr., and he missed the front end of a 1-on-1.

Zac Fincher was then fouled and got the lead back to single-digits when he made the first free throw with 1:40 left, but he missed the second.

From there, SA was forced to foul and Whitefeather made them pay, draining five shots in the final 90 seconds to seal the win.

“I’m proud of him,” Red Lake senior center Rob Beaulieu III said of Whitefeather. “He just came out and did his thing when we needed him to step up.”

Beaulieu scored 13 points for the Warriors while McClain added 16.

The Storm were led by McGlynn’s 23. Hunter Yutrzenka added 12, Fincher 11 and Mills 10.

“We were real comfortable coming in,” Lubarski said. “This wasn’t going to be a game for us where, can you just keep it close with Red Lake. We came in and we wanted to execute what we wanted to do, and I thought we did that for one and a half halves.”

The Warriors won’t find out their opponent for next week’s state tournament until Sunday. But they’re glad to be headed back to Minneapolis again. And this year, they’ll be following the girls team, who played in their first state tournament this week.

“It’s remarkable,” White said. “Both boys and girls are able to go down and represent our community at state. It’s great for our community. They supported both of us… everybody in Red Lake was down there watching the girls yesterday and now they were back up here watching us. We have a very good community and very good fans.”

Red Lake 71, Stephen-Argyle 60

SA 33 27 -- 60

RL 29 42 -- 71

Stephen-Argyle (60) -- Yutrzenka 12, Spilde 3, McGlynn 23, Fincher 11, Mills 10.

Red Lake (71) -- J.Cook 8, Morrison 3, McClain 16, R.Beaulieu 13, B.Cook 4, Whitefeather 23, Papasodora 4.