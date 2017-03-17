Hughes has best start of spring

Still, getting knocked around is unpleasant no matter the stakes. The results he chased during three uneven outings finally came to fruition as Hughes produced his best start of the 2017 Grapefruit League.

In an all-around well-pitched game, Hughes threw five shutout innings, yielding just two hits and striking out four in Minnesota's 4-2 victory over the Rays at Charlotte Sports Park.

As he works to ramp up his velocity into the low-90s, Hughes is sharpening a split-finger grip to create downward rotation on his change-up, a pitch he is relying on more to counter hitters who have caught up to his diminished fastball.

Hughes recorded several timely outs against a Rays lineup of regulars. He mixed his change-up and fastball to strike out Kevin Kiermaier and strand a runner at third to end the third inning and finished his outing by changing up Curt Casali to induce a 6-4-3 double play.

"I was pretty efficient with what I was trying to do," said Hughes. "Good chance to throw lot of change-ups; had a good feel for that. Was able to get some key outs. It's a nice test. You don't put too much on spring outings, but you never want to go out there and not do well. It's a good thing to get through it and be efficient."

Said manager Paul Molitor: "Phil was really efficient. I liked the way he used his splitter. He left a couple up but got away with it."

Hughes touched 90 mph on the stadium radar after topping out at 93 in Sunday's start against the Orioles at Hammond Stadium.

"It's going to be a work in progress," he said of his fastball velocity. "That's not something I'm overly concerned with right now; it's just making sure that I'm throwing all my pitches and locating. The velocity is something I'll look at before we break (camp)."

Hughes is coming off an injury-plagued 2016 season that ended in early June. After struggling in the rotation and being demoted to the bullpen he suffered a broken leg when struck with a line drive by Miami's J.T. Realmuto.

Subsequent tests on his problematic right shoulder revealed an impingement between his top rip and collarbone — thoracic outlet syndrome. Surgery added more time to his recovery although Hughes was able to rehabilitate from both injuries and complete a throwing program before leaving for the off-season.

"I came into camp as I would (have) any other year, so compared to coming off a healthy year, I would have been right where I am now," Hughes said.

Dozier goes deep

It took 16 at bats for Brian Dozier to slug his first home run of the spring, and it was a prototypical long ball from the second baseman who hit 42 last year.

Dozier jumped on a high fastball from Erasmo Ramirez and lined it into the left-field berm inside the foul pole for a two-run shot. The third-inning homer followed Jorge Polanco's solo shot to right field in the second off Ramirez.

Polanco is tied with ByungHo Park for the Twins' lead with three spring training home runs.

"That was nice; two strikes, kind of a short swing and the ball just jumped," Molitor said about Polanco. "Dozier took it personally. It was good to see Doz in a hitter's count, get a fastball and shoot one out. I'm sure it's nice to get that first one."

Dozier is just 2-for-17 (.117) this spring. Molitor noted pull hitters generally take longer to get their timing back than those who spray the ball to all fields.

"He's had a little tough time finding the timing he wants to have, but he hasn't been off by a lot; couple of 'just-misses,'" Molitor said. "Sometimes they're going up instead of far, but he's OK. His at-bats are going to pick up the next couple of weeks."

Sano's defense

Miguel Sano cleanly fielded his two chances at third base, ranging behind the bag to snare Evan Longoria's hard smash before one-hopping a throw to first that ByungHo Park scooped just as impressively.

Sano, back at third base following last year's failed experiment in right field, has only made one error in 12 defensive chances this spring.

"I think he's moving OK," Molitor said. "His longer throws have been coming up a little bit short, which I haven't seen as an issue in the past. I'm glad he's getting to balls, and his lateral movement seems to be pretty good. We've spent a lot of time on that. It's a work in progress over there at this level."

