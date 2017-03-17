Kallman was surprised; Miller grew sheepish.

"Usually, if he was coming over to my house, he was hanging out with me," Kallman recalled this week.

This time, Miller was there to see Kallman's sister.

"He was kind of embarrassed and was like, 'I'm here to see Kassey,'" Kallman said. "...Then all of a sudden he's dating my sister."

Eight years later, Kallman and Minnesota United will play Miller's Colorado Rapids in a Major League Soccer match Saturday night in Commerce City, Colo. Eric continues to date Kassey, a defender with the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League.

When Kallman found out his younger sister was dating his friend, he said, "I was happy. ... I knew that (Miller) was a really good guy."

Eight years later, all three former Woodbury stars are enjoying solid pro soccer careers.

In January, Brent, 26, became the first Minnesotan to sign with United as an MLS player. While he hasn't played in the first two matches for the Loons (0-2-0), coach Adrian Heath often praised his play during preseason. After the Loons gave up an expansion-club record 11 goals in consecutive games, his shot could come soon.

Miller's playing time with Montreal Impact diminished between his 2014 rookie season and 2015, leading to a trade to Colorado — where he played 26 games on the back line in 2016. He added four playoff appearances during the club's run to the Western Conference finals last fall.

Miller, 24, has started the first two games this season for the Rapids (1-1-0, three points). He wasn't made available for an interview for this story.

Kassey, 24, also has received a fresh start. The stalwart Boston Breakers defender was sent the Washington Spirit before the upcoming 2017 season.

"I had a tough two years in Boston," she said. "I wish them nothing but the best, but I needed a different atmosphere."

Their mutual successes are the byproduct of the support they showed each other in Woodbury.

When Eric broke through to the varsity team as a freshman, Brent would drive to the junior high school, pick up Eric and go back to the senior high for practices. With five active siblings, Brent stepping up to help shuttle players around "came naturally," Kassey said.

"Brent took him under his wing and hung out with him and brought him over to the house," Kassey said. "I would have my friends over, and that was how it started."

Brent saw Eric's soccer skills immediately.

"It's hard to do it physically as a freshman," Kallman said. "Everyone is three or four years older than you, but he was so skilled and fast with the ball. Even though he was undersized, he could run at people and beat them on the dribble."

When Brent went to Creighton, Kassey and Eric dreamed about their futures from Woodbury.

"I used to tell (Eric) in high school that he would make it really far from what I saw then," Kassey said. "He's been achieving it ever since."

Kassey and Eric have traveled similar paths. When Eric followed Brent Kallman to Creighton, Kassey suited up at Florida State. Each participated in the U-20 World Cup. Eric went to Turkey, Kassey to Japan. Both were the fifth overall selections in their respective collegiate drafts.

Their shared soccer experience has strengthened their relationship.

"We understand how tired the other one is when the come home from practice and don't want to talk," Kassey said. "And after games ... when you lose, you can not be the most vocal person and kind of want to be alone, so I will get a text from Eric that says, 'Sorry about the loss, text me when you want to talk.' I do the same with him.

"If I were to be dating someone who doesn't understand that, or doesn't play soccer at such a high level, they would be confused with how much time I spend on it, or how busy I am, or having to live somewhere else for seven or eight months out of the year."

After Kassey's preseason game in Maryland on Saturday afternoon, she will watch Minnesota-Colorado night game from her East Coast apartment. A sliver of her rooting interest will be monetary, considering Eric gets salary bonuses for winning.

"One day Eric and I will probably share a bank account," she said, "so I will probably go toward that way."

But there's also tugs on her heart, which has a special place for both Eric and Brent.

"If Brent is playing, I will want him to do really well," she said. "So maybe a tie."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.