The No. 3-seeded Cardinals shot the lights out from long distance in the first half to keep the unseeded Warriors at bay in the Class A quarterfinal game played at the University of Minnesota's Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis.

"We came out flat and we didn't play with the intensity we normally start with and that was the difference in the game," Red Lake head coach Randy Holthusen said.

"We all couldn't really get it together the first half," said senior forward Grace White, who led the Warriors with 13 points. "We were kind of all amazed that we were there and we didn't know how to handle the pressure, the big crowd, the arena. But I think we'll do better the next game and if we win, we get one more game and go for fifth place."

Red Lake broke through for the first bucket of the game as senior forward Grace White nailed a deep jumper for a 2-0 lead.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, that would stand as their only lead of the game.

Cromwell found no problems draining threes. The Cardinals buried nine shots from three-point range in the first half, including three from senior forward Bailey Gronner, as they finished with 13 treys for the game.

At the same time, Red Lake struggled to get any shots to fall as Cromwell began to pull away thanks to the success of their deep shooters. Gronner and senior forward Chelsea Swatek bagged consecutive corner treys to give the Cardinals a 13-4 lead with 10:15 left in the half. Swatek led all scorers with 23 points as she and teammate Taya Hakamaki splashed four three-pointers apiece.

"They were on fire tonight," Holthusen said. "They hit everything they threw up there, and it's pretty tough to defeat a team when everybody's hitting threes like that."

The Warriors' defense came on strong in the second half as the unit was able to stifle Cromwell shooters. Red Lake held the Cardinals to 25 second-half points and managed to outscored them 26-25 after the break.

"It was the freshmen who came out and picked us up right away and cut the lead down to at least 20-30 (points)," said junior guard Alexis Desjarlait, who scored 10 points.

The Warriors held Cromwell to two points over a five-minute stretch during the middle of the second half, as they got to within 24 points of the lead at 61-37. But the deficit proved too large to stage a comeback.

"We were getting close but, like I said, it was too much of a deficit to overcome," Holthusen said.

Red Lake will play in a consolation semifinal game at noon today on the campus of Concordia University in St. Paul. This is the first year the Minnesota State High School League has staged consolation games in the basketball state tournament.

"It's awesome. A lot of kids get a chance to play an extra game even though in the past it's just been one game, you lose a game and you're done," Holthusen said. "I think it's a good thing for Minnesota high school basketball."

The Warriors will meet unseeded Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther with a chance to move on to Saturday's consolation championship game. GHECTML lost, 68-55, to No. 2 Goodhue on Thursday.

White is looking forward to one thing in today's consolation game.

"Redemption. Definitely," she said. "We're looking to go a lot harder than we did this game and never want to feel this feeling again."

Cromwell-Wright 71, Red Lake 41

RL 15 26—41

CW 46 25—71

Red Lake—White 13; Desjarlait 10; Kingbird 8; McClain 7; S. Roy 3.

Cromwell-Wright—Swatek 23; Taya Hakamaki 16; Shaily Hakamaki 11; Gronner 9; Teana Hakamaki 5; T. Lehti 3; A. Lehti 2; Jokinen 2.