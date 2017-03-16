Rask's late goal helps Hurricanes defeat reeling Wild

Rask darted out of the corner and made a beeline to the net to stuff the game winner past Devan Dubnyk, who was gunning for his 37th victory of the season. Elias Lindholm assisted on Rask's 16th of the season to extend his point streak to five straight games.

Carolina (29-27-12) improved to 6-1-2 all-time at home against Minnesota (43-20-6), which dropped its season-worst third in a row in regulation. In addition, Lack, playing in only his 13th game all season, improved to 3-0-1 in his career against the Wild.

Lack, who won four games this season as Cam Ward's backup, made a series of saves less than two minutes before the Rask goal.

Teuvo Teravainen scored an empty-net goal with 1:26 remaining.

The Wild, battling Chicago and San Jose for the best record in the Western Conference in coach Bruce Boudreau's 750th career game, fell to 2-6-0 in their last eight, ending a five-game road trip on a downer by losing four of five.

Special teams came into play on each of the team's first-period goals.

Carolina's Derek Ryan scored his 11th goal on the power play at 4:37 on a rebound, but the Hurricanes allowed the equalizer on a shorthanded goal eight minutes later as Mikael Granlund notched his team-leading 24th on a nice give-and-go with Mikko Koivu.