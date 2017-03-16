Twins starters balancing WBC, team schedules

Meanwhile, the competition and set up for Minnesota's remaining rotation is being dictated by the whims of Puerto Rico as it competes in the quadrennial international tournament.

Manager Paul Molitor learned Thursday that Jose Berrios and Hector Santiago will not pitch again for Puerto Rico unless it reaches the March 21-22 championship round.

"We had a tentative order coming into camp, but that thing (WBC) has wreaked a little havoc on us as far as guys not being on a consistent schedule for starting," Molitor said. "There's more side work, more flat-ground work. There's not as much consistency of facing hitters for those guys.

"In working from the season back to where we are now, it looks like we might have to reconsider who's going to come up at one time."

Molitor acknowledged the challenge but said communication between the national teams and pitching coach Neal Allen has been transparent, and he does not begrudge either country for how they managing his pitchers.

"Neal's had his hands full trying to work that part," Molitor said. "They're trying to win and they've got a lot of people they're trying to keep sharp. One thing (Puerto Rico) did say is (Berrios and Santiago) are working their tails off with their conditioning and everything else they need to be doing, even they're not getting innings and facing hitters as much as we'd thought they might. No bait and switch."

Right-handers Phil Hughes and Kyle Gibson figure to slot Nos. 2-3 in the rotation behind Santana while Berrios, Santiago, Tyler Duffey, Justin Haley, Ryan Vogelsong and Adalberto Mejia battle for the fourth and fifth spots.

Gibson, who started the Grapefruit League opener, is ahead of everyone else in the rotation and on track to finish spring with eight outings. He was very effective Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gibson left a sinker up in the fourth inning and Jedd Gyorko took him deep for a fourth-inning solo home run, but he did not yield another hit, striking out five in five innings.

Gibson's earned-run average is 2.08 in five starts. To get his pitch count up to 75, he threw an additional 15 in the bullpen after being lifted.

"We're probably going to back it down," Gibson said. "I didn't go to 90 (pitches) today when I was going to because I have a couple extra starts. I still feel good. Everything's starting to get a little more consistent, and that's the thing I've been looking for the last couple years."

Five-man infield

The Twins and Cardinals combined for just three runs and 10 hits in a game that seemed destined for extra innings until St. Louis ended it with a two-out, walk-off single in the ninth.

Molitor and Cardinals manager Mike Matheny agreed in the eighth inning to play 10 if the game was still tied, but Drew Rucinski got into a bases-loaded jam when he allowed a base hit and two walks in the ninth.

Molitor pulled right-fielder Danny Santana in as a fifth infielder, and Randall Grichuk dumped an opposite field single just inside the right-field line to end it.

"Got to practice the five-man infield, which is always kind of fun," Molitor said.

And practice a quick glove exchange for Santana to play infield.

"Neal went out there so fast I didn't have a chance to go out there and let Danny know what we were thinking," Molitor said. "In hindsight, I'm thinking (Niko) Goodrum would have been a better choice. It was still good to practice."

Briefly

Reliever Michael Tonkin struck out three in two scoreless innings behind Gibson. He had allowed five earned runs and walked four in his previous five innings. "One of his better days thus far," Molitor said.

The Twins, who are 9-3 at Hammond Stadium, fell to 3-4-1 on the road. They play 10 of their final 16 Grapefruit League games on the road.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.