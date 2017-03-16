Wolves forward Bjelica out for season with foot injury
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica will miss the rest of the season with an injured left foot.
Bjelica underwent an MRI exam on Thursday to determine the severity. The team said he will seek additional opinions to determine the correct treatment option.
The Serbian was injured during Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics and was sporting a walking boot after the contest.
Bjelica recently emerged as a key reserve for the Timberwolves. He was averaging 9.1 points and 7.0 rebounds over his past nine games.