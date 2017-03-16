Earlier in the day, the Vikings agreed to terms with cornerback Terence Newman and wide receiver Adam Thielen. Details of the three deals were not revealed by the team.

Murray spent his first four seasons with the Oakland Raiders and led them in rushing the past two. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 after rushing for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns. He has rushed for 2,278 yards and 20 touchdowns (12 in 2016) in 45 games (31 starts).

Murray figures to replace Peterson, whose 2017 option was declined by the Vikings last week.

Newman, who turns 39 in September, returns for his 15th NFL season and third year with the Vikings on a reported one-year deal.

Newman has the second-most career interceptions (41) among active NFL players. He has appeared in 31 games (26 starts) with the Vikings and is just two starts shy of reaching 200 for his career.

This will be Newman's ninth season playing for Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. Newman previously played for Zimmer in Dallas (2003-06) and in Cincinnati (2012-13) while Zimmer was defensive coordinator.

Newman recorded 38 tackles, one interception and eight passes defensed in 15 games (10 starts) last season, triggering a $300,000 incentive in his contract by playing 72.5 percent of Minnesota's snaps.

For his career, Newman owns 841 tackles in 205 games.

Minnesota initially gave Thielen a second-round tender as a restricted free agent to increase its chances of holding onto him in the offseason. The Vikings elected to give him a three-year contract, multiple outlets reported.

Thielen enjoyed a breakout season in 2016, reeling in 69 receptions for a team-leading 967 yards and five touchdowns. The 26-year-old Minnesota native made just $600,000 last season after collecting 20 catches in his previous two years with the club.