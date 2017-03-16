The Vikings announced the signing of Murray, who played the past four seasons with Oakland, at 12:47 a.m. March 16, He got a three-year, $15 million deal.

With Murray taking over, Peterson is not expected to be re-signed. Peterson became a free agent last week for the first time since entering the NFL with Minnesota in 2007.

Murray on Thursday morning released a statement, saying that he will not wear No. 28 with the Vikings. Murray had worn that number for the Raiders.

“There wasn’t a thought in my mind to try and wear or ask for the No. 28,” Murray wrote. “I have too much respect for A.P. and so much respect for what he’s done and what he means to this organization. Many people don’t know, but I wore the No. 28 as a kid because of Fred Taylor, who played for the Jaguars at the time.

“When A.P. came onto the scene and Fred retired, he was my reason for keeping No. 28. I want to say to Vikings fans: I’m not here to replace No. 28, he’s irreplaceable. I’m not here to be No. 28, there’s no one like him. I ask that you accept me for the player I am and know that I’m here to give you all I got and to win.”

Murray rushed for 1,066 yards in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl before falling off to 788 yards last season. The Raiders didn’t show much interest in re-signing Murray, selected by Oakland in the sixth round of the 2013 draft out of of Central Florida.

Like Murray, tight end Jared Cook also had arrived for a Vikings free-agent visit Tuesday. He had dinner that night with Vikings officials, and continued to talk to them before leaving Wednesday night for a free-agent visit with Oakland. A source, though, said Cook is still considering Minnesota.

After leaving Oakland, Murray will be called upon to help beef up a Minnesota offense that was last in the NFL in 2016 in rushing yards per game (75.3) and yards per carry (3.2). Jerick McKinnon is expected to share some time with him.

“It was an experience,” Murray told the team website about the free-agency process. “Obviously, it being my first time, I didn’t really know what to expect but just glad I get the chance to play the game again with a great team with great history here in Minnesota.”

Murray’s visit included a tour of U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened last season and which he saw for the first time.

“I’m so excited, man,” Murray told the team website. “I saw it earlier when I first got in, so I know that place is going to be rocking for the Super Bowl (next February). I just hope that we’re in it.”

The Vikings announced they would not pick up the $18 million contract option for Peterson for 2017 on Feb. 28, after he had made $12 million in 2016. The Vikings said then they’re weren’t closing the door on Peterson coming back, but he apparently did not come close to being re-signed.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press is a media partner with Forum News Service