Let the Madness begin: UND gears up to give Arizona a run

Arizona, with two 7-footers in the starting lineup, is a national power many believe will make the Final Four. UND, meanwhile, is a mid-major program making the Dance for the first time and a team many believe is just happy to be here.

The Hawks, however, don't believe that and they embrace—actually enjoy—the underdog role.

"I think we're still sneaking up on people because they just didn't really believe it," said UND forward Drick Bernstine of his team's run to March Madness. "Like North Dakota basketball hasn't been this great. We kind of take that under our wing and just walk with a chip on our shoulder knowing that people don't really believe sometimes."

The Hawks also step on college basketball's biggest stage knowing things haven't been given to them all season. Somehow, however, they managed to pull out improbable wins, take down Big Sky nemesis Weber State three times—including the Big Sky tournament title game—all the while generating a basketball buzz at The Betty.

Still, UND has a chip on its shoulder. And that chip gets bigger tonight against Arizona with its college basketball pedigree.

"After we won the Big Sky regular-season title, people were still doubting whether we were going to finish it out in the league tournament," said UND's Quinton Hooker. "Being the underdog is something we've been since we've been here. We think we're a special group."

Thursday's game comes down to whether UND can hang with Arizona on the boards. The Wildcats start 7-footers Lauri Markkanen (15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg) and Dusan Ristic (10.6, 5.6). And they're led in scoring by 6-5 guard Allonzo Trier (17.3).

"The key is we have to be able to rebound, obviously with their length," said UND coach Brian Jones. "And they are so good defensively. We're going to have to find a way to get great shots and that's not always easy against a superior defensive team."

Naturally, the pressure will be on the 30-4 Wildcats.

Arizona's focus, meanwhile, is on Hooker and Geno Crandall, the UND guards who have the 22-9 Hawks running and scoring at a high rate as UND averages 80.5 points per game

Hooker, the Big Sky tournament MVP, leads UND in scoring (19.1), while Crandall averages 15.6. The guards also have drawn the attention of Arizona coach Sean Miller.

"I think their guards are as good of a tandem as we've faced, especially when you look at their production," said Miller. "They combine for about 35 points. And everybody on their team seems to know their role very well."

Miller added that it's tough for a team to win both regular-season and league tournament titles. Both UND and Arizona, out of the Pac-12, accomplished that.

"When you win your regular season, and then win your conference tournament, I think that says a lot about your heart," said Miller. "And I think they're a team that has a big heart. It's going to be a tough game."

It's a game, however, that UND has wanted to play since becoming a Division I program in 2008.

"There is a history of a No. 15 beating a No. 2," said Hooker. "So it gives us a little bit of an added boost to prepare and get ready for the game. And that's how this team is. We're driven and we're ready to play some ball."