The Celtics, beating the Wolves at TD Garden for the 11th straight time, used a 21-6 run bridging the halves and rode a great all-around game by Al Horford and the usual Isaiah Thomas to their 10th win in their last 11 home games.

Ricky Rubio led the Timberwolves, trying to claw their way into the Western playoff picture, with 23 points and seven assists. Andrew Wiggins and Shabazz Muhammad both scored 21 points and Karl-Anthony Towns posted 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The 17 points ended Towns' run of consecutive 20-point games at 21, second in the league this season to Thomas' 43.

"They put pressure on us to make shots, and we just missed," Towns said.

The Celtics are 23-9 at home and have a heavy home schedule as they continue to both try to hold onto the second spot in the Eastern Conference and also chase the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot.

"We needed (Horford) to be locked in tonight because Towns is a real talented guy, and so Al had that assignment on the other end for a lot of the game." Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.

Horford just missed his second career triple-double (for the second time this month), with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, going 9 of 12 from the floor and also blocking two shots. He was pulled with 5:03 left.

"The guys were finding me a lot in the pick-and-roll action, and I was able to make plays," said Horford, who has 47 points, 21 rebounds and 16 assists in the past three games. "That's how I like to play, and I felt they really played through me a lot."

Thomas scored 27 points and Avery Bradley scored 18 and Kelly Olynyk and Marcus Smart both scored 10 off the bench -- Olynyk with six rebounds.

Boston hit 13 3-pointers, giving them 26 straight games with at least 10, one shy of tying the record set by the Houston Rockets earlier this season.

The Celtics led by nine in the first quarter but fell behind by 10 in the second. They used a late 7-0 burst to tie the game with 33 seconds left in the first half but Rubio gave his team a two-point halftime lead with a jumper with 17 seconds left -- to lead by two at the break.

Veteran Lance Stephenson, who had just come off the Minnesota bench in the fourth quarter, left with a leg injury and had to be helped to the locker room.