GIRLS BASKETBALL: Red Lake set for state debut

“Everyone’s proud of us and I’m proud of my team myself because we worked so hard during practices, during games, even when we’re just working in the school,” sophomore guard Angel McClain said. “We worked really hard to get his far and we’re not gonna stop.”

McClain is part of the Warriors’ leading trio along with Grace White and Alexis Desjarlait who have all averaged double-digit points in four postseason games this month.

Desjarlait, a junior guard, has twice broken the 20-point barrier to average 19.25 points per game in the playoffs, including a postseason-high 26 points in a first-round win over Blackduck.

White, a senior forward, is Red Lake’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder with more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. The University of Denver recruit has averaged 17.75 ppg in the playoffs and tallied 24 points to help the Warriors clinch the Section 8A title in last Friday’s 67-52 win over East Grand Forks Sacred Heart.

McClain also wanted to help get the team to state for White, who is her teammate, cousin and the first NCAA Division I recruit Red Lake has produced in any sport.

“It was Grace’s senior year and she’s like my best friend so I had to get her there,” McClain said. “We can tell each other anything and even on the court we’ll know where each other are.”

“This year we’ve really gelled together and became a family and it shows on the court,” White said.

McClain has averaged 13.5 ppg for the Warriors in these playoffs as just a sophomore. Her older brother is Rob McClain Jr., a senior guard on the Red Lake boys basketball team, which is also poised for another state tournament berth this week.

The road to the Minneapolis saw the Warriors defeat Blackduck, Lake of the Woods, Clearbrook-Gonvick and Sacred Heart, beating their opponents by more than 23 points per game on average.

Red Lake will now face a team that is close to a mirror image of itself. Unlike the debutant Warriors, Cromwell-Wright is making its fourth appearance at state and its second in a row after securing the Section 5A title with a 63-37 win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa last Friday. Last season the Cardinals were bounced in the state quarterfinals by Wheaton/Herman-Norcross.

“They play like us -- similar styles, they like to push the ball up the floor,” head coach Randy Holthusen said. “They’re as tall as us but I don’t think they’re as physical as us. But if we play our game, (get) good help (on) defense and share the basketball the way we know we can, we should do just fine.”

Bailey Gronner and Taya Hakamaki put up 19 and 17 points apiece in Cromwell’s section title win last week, but Holthusen said Red Lake will be prepared for whichever players the Cardinals throw their way.

“We’re looking out for all of them because otherwise they wouldn’t be in the state tournament,” Holthusen said. “We’re gonna respect them because they’re at the state tournament but at the same time, we’re not gonna let our guard down or play passive against them. We’re gonna go down there and try to play our best basketball and that’s Red Lake basketball.”