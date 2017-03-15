Gophers confident amid chorus of naysayers

Few outside of Minnesota believe the Gophers will make a run in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The story line: The Gophers overachieved in recording a 24-9 record and earning a No. 5 seed in the tournament, while their opponent in Thursday's opener, Middle Tennessee, deserved better than its No. 12 seed after proving itself with an upset of Michigan State a year ago.

"I think everybody thinks we shouldn't show up, from what I've been hearing and reading," Pitino said. "But these guys have been good with that stuff. I think nationally, obviously, there are a lot of people saying we're not going to win."

In Las Vegas, the Gophers opened the week as a one-point favorite, but the bets have been so partial that the line moved to favor the Blue Raiders by one point.

"I don't think a lot of us pay attention to that," Gophers sophomore Jordan Murphy said. "We have to play the way we're going to play either way. They're a good team and will come out firing on all cylinders, but we're just worried about preparing ourselves."

The matchup has become the de facto upset pick by national bracket advisers.

ESPN's "bracketologist" Joe Lunardi is picking Middle Tennessee. The Washington Post called Middle Tennessee one of "the double-digit seeds most likely to advance." The New York Times picked five upsets to watch for, one of them Gophers vs. Middle Tennessee.

And of the thousands of people who have filled out brackets on ESPN, 42 percent, as of Wednesday morning, picked Middle Tennessee.

"I wouldn't say there's pressure, because we're still the 12 seed," Middle Tennessee senior Reggie Upshaw said. "It would still be an upset to most people if we won. But to us, it wouldn't be an upset. We feel like we have a good team, and we know what kind of team we are."

Part of the reason the public is so confident in Middle Tennessee is the Raiders' 90-81 victory over No. 2 seed Michigan State in the first round of last year's tournament. The Blue Raiders lost three starters from that team, but JaCorey Williams became eligible after sitting out a season as a transfer and became the Conference USA player of the year this season.

Middle Tennessee coach Kermit Davis said the confidence is good for his program but probably gives Pitino's Gophers an edge.

"If I were Richard, I'd love to hear everybody say that," Davis said. "So I'm sure we're going to get Minnesota's very best shot. I think it's great for Middle Tennessee that our national branding is getting better.

"... For people around the country now to notice us and start thinking of us as a national program and picking us to win, I think that's great for basketball and shows how far we've come."

