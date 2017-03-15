Mejia makes bid for Twins rotation with solid outing

Mejia is making his presence known after spending the majority of 2016 in the minors after being acquired from the San Francisco Giants in a deadline deal for all-star shortstop Eduardo Nunez.

He struck out eight Cardinals and recorded 11 outs in 3 2/3 innings of Wednesday's 8-0 victory at Hammond Stadium. And he was not facing the JV squad. St. Louis started four regulars and fielded seven players expected to make the big-league club.

Mejia struck out hitters with four effective pitches — fastball, slider, sinker and change-up. He touched 94 mph on his fastball and dropped his slider down to 82.

"I try to do my job and get the outs," he said. "Obviously, today was different. Today was a good day."

Mejia effectively worked out of a pair of first-and-second jams, fanning three to snuff the threats. He struck out Stephen Piscotty and Randall Grichuk swinging to end the third.

"You just look at how he handles situations, what looks to be a really good idea of what he wants to do with each and every hitter," said manager Paul Molitor. "He's executing pitches. It was a good outing. He had some traffic and found a way to get off the field. It was solid."

With Ervin Santana, Jose Berrios and Hector Santiago off pitching in the World Baseball Classic, there are innings to stockpile for unheralded starters such as Mejia.

"He's getting a chance to get extended," Molitor said. "I think he realizes we're trying to get a good look at him. He's a different pitcher than the brief look we got at him last year, as far as what he can do with the baseball."

That was Mejia's lone, forgettable outing for Minnesota last year. During a 10-0 loss Aug. 20 at Kansas City, Mejia was tagged for two runs and five hits in 2 1/3 innings of mop-up duty.

The Twins like Mejia's poise and his pedigree. He made four starts last year at Triple-A Rochester, posting a 3.76 earned-run average and striking out 25 against just three walks in 26 1/3 innings.

Moreover, the 23-year-old consistently was ranked among the Giants' top-20 prospects.

"We're open-minded," Molitor said about the No. 5 spot. "I think the message to open camp was clear early: We feel there's a lot of competition, a lot of people in the mix. I was looking forward to seeing what he could do. So far he's done a nice job."

The Twins are eyeing his weight to make sure he remains agile enough to field his position. Molitor noted Mejia has sidled up to Santana, his fellow Dominican, for workouts.

"He's smart enough to know he at least has to monitor it," Molitor said. "He's a big guy. Part of his strength is being a big guy. Some of it is just making sure you're in enough shape to handle the workload."

Big-league lineup

The Twins went with a bona fide major-league lineup Nos. 1-9 against the Cardinals, although it was unconventional.

Joe Mauer led off as he did nine times last season, followed by Brian Dozier, Max Kepler and Miguel Sano. Speedy Byron Buxton batted fifth.

Buxton has batted in each spot in 104 major-league at bats, including 12 games at lead-off and 12 combined at Nos. 8-9, but only once in the five-hole.

With Kennys Vargas and Eddie Rosario playing in the WBC, Molitor wants to tinker now before settling on a consistent batting order the last week of camp.

"It's tricky when your guys aren't playing together very often," he said. "There's some combinations I want to look at. You don't get a lot of opportunities to do that. Today was a day I thought I could change it up to see how it would play out."

