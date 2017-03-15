MURPHY: Perkins in pitcher purgatory as slow rehab continues

It was the left-hander's throwing schedule, and Molitor was looking for answers.

There aren't many.

Nine months after shoulder surgery, and 11 since he appeared in a game, Perkins is throwing pain free every four days, but there is no timetable for when he can face hitters and little indication he will ever close games again for the Twins.

The three-time all-star is healthy and getting stronger. He is throwing breaking balls. Progress is measurable but deliberate. Another 15- to 20-pitch bullpen session was scheduled for Wednesday.

Perkins, 34, is unwilling to broaden his horizon beyond his strict regimen because he simply doesn't know. "I don't have any goals," he says.

"It's too hard to try to work toward something like that because there's still uncertainty," Perkins continues. "Maybe I peak at 85 mph, or come back and throw 95. There's such a wide range of how this could turn out."

Perkins currently is flinging the ball at 78 mph, light years from the mid-90s he routinely touched with his four-seam fastball while closing 120 games for the Twins.

"But I know right now I'm where I'm supposed to be in my rehab program, and I can go out and throw and not feel a damn thing, which is awesome," he said.

Perkins is in a purgatory familiar to all professional athletes rehabilitating from major surgery. He's back in the clubhouse and on the field but mostly out of mind as Minnesota grinds through the final three weeks of spring training without a designated ninth-inning reliever.

"By the end of the current sheet," Molitor said while scanning Perkins' schedule, "I'm looking at he's still not facing hitters yet and we're already getting down to the end of March. Not sure I can project how long that's going to take."

It was not supposed to be this complicated.

Perkins felt soreness the opening weekend of last season, when he made his only two appearances of 2016. He was placed on the disabled list with a shoulder strain and tried rehabbing before surrendering to the inevitable.

Diagnosed with a torn labrum, Perkins had season-ending surgery on June 23. During the procedure, Dr. Neal ElAttrache discovered the labrum was totally detached from the shoulder bone and required screws to hold it back in place.

The extensive damage added several more months to Perkins' rehab.

"I had a long time to prepare for it; I knew what I was getting into," he said. "I've still got a long way to go. I would certainly hope I'm pitching in major-league games by my surgery (anniversary). That would be a huge blow if I wasn't. That's not an issue for me. I'll be fine, hopefully well before then."

Perkins seems destined to open the season on the disabled list. Meanwhile, the Twins are searching for a pitcher who can close games.

Brandon Kintzler converted 17 of 20 save opportunities last season after seizing the role from Kevin Jepsen in early June. Fellow right-hander Ryan Pressly has the velocity for the job and is in the mix.

Perkins is a clubhouse mainstay, a former Gophers star from Stillwater, union representative and the second-longest tenured Twins player behind Joe Mauer. There is deep history since the hometown franchise drafted the Stillwater native 22nd overall in 2004.

He debuted as a starter in 2006, was demoted four times, clashed and made up with management, converted to a reliever in 2011, closer the following year and nailed down the American League's All-Star Game victory in 2014 at Target Field.

Much is at stake for Perkins and the Twins as Molitor and the new front-office regime determine what his role will be in a prove-it season for the 10-year veteran.

Due to earn $6.5 million this season, Perkins is at the end of the four-year contract extension he signed in 2014. The Twins have an option to pay him $6.5 million again in 2018 or buy him out for $700,000.

Consequential decisions loom, but Perkins is staring at the bullpen session right in front of him, thankful for another day in the sun without pain.

"It's been so long since I've been able to play catch and not have to do an hour of (preparation) beforehand to get ready," he said. "I feel significantly better than I did last year when I was trying to rehab. I'm in a better spot than I was last April, and that's a positive for me."

