Report: Thielen agrees to three-year deal with Vikings
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have reached an agreement with restricted free-agent wide receiver Adam Thielen, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Schefter reported it was a three-year deal, according to a source, on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, March 15.
Thielen, of Detroit Lakes, Minn., had a breakout season in 2016, catching 69 passes for 967 yards with five touchdowns.
He played collegiately at Minnesota State Mankato.
