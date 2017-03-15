Search
    Report: Thielen agrees to three-year deal with Vikings

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:14 p.m.
    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen lines up against the Chicago Bears Jan. 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn / USA TODAY Sports

    EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have reached an agreement with restricted free-agent wide receiver Adam Thielen, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

    Schefter reported it was a three-year deal, according to a source, on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, March 15.

    Thielen, of Detroit Lakes, Minn., had a breakout season in 2016, catching 69 passes for 967 yards with five touchdowns.

    He played collegiately at Minnesota State Mankato.

