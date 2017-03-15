The players all tweeted their intentions simultaneously Wednesday morning.

The players say they've been attempting to negotiate a contract with USA Hockey for more than a year with no significant progress.

The Women's World Championship -- the sport's most prestigious event outside of the Olympic Games -- begins March 31 in Plymouth, Mich. Players are scheduled to arrive Tuesday for camp.

The Americans have won gold in six of the last seven Women's World Championships.

Among the 23 players on the U.S. roster are Grand Forks natives and two-time Olympic silver medalists Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando.

The Herald has reached out to the Lamoureux twins and USA Hockey for comment.

The players are being represented pro bono by Philadelphia-based lawyers John Langel and Dee Spagnuolo of Ballard Spahr. Langel represented U.S. women's soccer players for more than a decade.

The players say USA Hockey pays the Women's National Team $1,000 per month for six months during the Olympic centralization period, but almost nothing for the other three-and-a-half years of a four-year Olympic cycle.

Players do get paid by the U.S. Olympic Committee. Those wages vary depending on the player.

Financial support for players who have graduated from college has been an issue for women's hockey players as long as the sport has been around.

Many post-grad players -- 18 of the 23 on the roster are no longer in college -- hold down regular jobs while training to stay at elite levels.

Beginning last year, some joined the startup NWHL, though that league has been financially strapped. Players were asked this season to take significant pay cuts from their league salaries, which ranged from $10,000 to $26,000.

Thirteen players on the Women's World Championship roster won silver medals with the 2014 Olympic team -- the Lamoureux twins, Kacey Bellamy, Megan Bozek, Warroad's Gigi Marvin, Lee Stecklein, Alex Carpenter, Kendall Coyne, Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan, Amanda Kessel, Hilary Knight and Kelli Stack.

This year's Women's World Championship -- which will be held in the United States for just the second time since 2001 -- is the final world tournament before the 2018 Olympic Games.

It was last in the United States in 2012, when Burlington, Vt., served as the host. The Americans got the silver that year.