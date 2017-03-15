Vikings agree to bring back CB Newman

Newman has the second-most career interceptions (41) among active NFL players. He has appeared in 31 games (26 starts) with the Vikings and is just two starts shy of reaching 200 for his career.

This will be Newman's ninth season playing for Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. Newman previously played for Zimmer in Dallas (2003-06) and in Cincinnati (2012-13) while Zimmer was defensive coordinator.

Newman recorded 38 tackles, one interception and eight passes defensed in 15 games (10 starts) last season, triggering a $300,000 incentive in his contract by playing 72.5 percent of the Vikings' snaps.

For his career, Newman owns 841 tackles and 41 interceptions in 205 games.