“Anytime I get the ball I’m thinking about dunking it,” Red Lake’s 6-foot-4 senior guard said. “So I knew that if I’m able to get this steal, I can dunk it, I can try to get my team going, settle (Cass Lake-Bena) down and get the momentum on our side, get the opposing crowd to settle down and to get my teammates to rally up.”

McClain didn’t disappoint, elevating for a thunderous jam in front of the Red Lake student section.

His dunk -- part of the 19 points he scored on the night -- was the highlight of a 15-0 run the Warriors made on rivals Cass Lake-Bena to close out their Sub-Section 8A East title game.

The game had been tied at 57-all before that run as top-seeded Red Lake used it to power past the No. 2-seeded Panthers and earn an 80-63 victory -- the Warriors’ fourth win over CLB in as many games this season, and their fourth-straight 8A East title.

“Four years in a row, it’s a pretty big deal,” McClain said. “Just from where I started out as a freshman, working my way up to my senior year… it’s an amazing feeling.”

The Warriors will go for their fourth-straight trip to the Class A state tournament on Friday, March 17, when they will take on Stephen-Argyle in the Section 8A championship game, again at the REA in Thief River Falls.

But to get there, the Warriors (24-4) needed to knock off a pesky Cass Lake-Bena (21-8) squad -- one they’d beaten three times already this season.

“Coming into this game, you don’t know what to expect. They keep coming back at us no matter what,” Red Lake head coach Roger White said of Cass Lake-Bena. “They’re a great team. They’ve got some heart over there.”

And indeed, the Panthers didn’t quit. Red Lake was up 39-31 at halftime and the Warriors look like they might pull away for good after going up 46-31 in the first three minutes of the half.

The Panthers, though, didn’t let that happen. After Red Lake’s Doug Dudley hit a 3-pointer with under 16 minutes to play, CLB’s Jason Brown answered with a trey of his own, kicking off a 16-4 run that ended with Brown’s pull-up jumper from the free throw line, which tied it at 50-all with 10:52 to play.

“They just don’t quit,” White said. “They’ve been a rival of ours for quite a few years now. We knew it was going to be back-and-forth. They always play us tough.”

When the Warriors scored the next five points, the Panthers had an answer, with a jumper from Arnold Kingbird and a trey from Terick Frazer to tie it at 55-all.

McClain put Red Lake ahead with a layup and CLB’s Coltin Mitchell again matched him with one of his own, making it 57-all with 7:10 to go.

That was the last comeback the Panthers had in them. CLB went cold from the field and turned the ball over on almost every possession in the next six minutes. The Warriors were able to reel off 15 straight.

“It was turnovers. We were right there,” CLB head coach John Wind said. “Then they had that run, and during that run, we had too many turnovers. And then after that, we were trying to pound the ball inside and it looked open, McClain was reaching over. We did that like four times and I told the kids during one of the timeouts that we just needed to kick the ball out, but we kept trying to pound the ball inside. And that hurt us.”

By the time the Panthers broke their scoring drought -- a Kingbird three-pointer -- it was almost too late. CLB was down just 72-60, but there were was only 1:26 on the clock.

In the end, the Panthers just scored three more points and the Warriors won by a 17-point margin.

“Cass Lake is a big rival, and we really had to play smart against them, because they’re a tough team,” McClain said of the Panthers. “It’s hard beating a team four times in a row. It’s hard beating a team once. We just had a to keep a level head and realize we’ve been here before. We’ve been through comebacks, and we’ve been through breakouts. We just had to wait for our breakout.”

McClain led all scorers in the game with 19 points while Jamie Cook added 14 and Rob Beaulieu and Brady Cook added 13 apiece.

Kingbird led CLB with 16, Brown had 14 and Frazer 11.

Red Lake 80, Cass Lake-Bena 63

CLB 31 32 -- 63

RL 39 41 -- 80

Red Lake -- McClain 19; J. Cook 14; R. Beaulieu 13; B. Cook 13; K. Whitefeather 8; Morrison 5; Dudley 4; A. Beaulieu 4.

Cass Lake-Bena -- Kingbird 16; J. Brown 14; Frazer 11; DeLapaz 6; Mitchell 6; Jacobs 5; E. Brown 3; Washington 2.