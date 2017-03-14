Ovechkin, Capitals help bump Wild from conference lead

Ovechkin erased a 10-game scoreless drought, the longest of his storied career, with a second-period goal as the Washington Capitals ended a four-game skid Tuesday night, March 14, with an impressive 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild in a showdown between conference leaders.

That was then. Chicago, a 4-2 winner over Montreal later on Tuesday, bumped Minnesota as the Central Division and Western Conference leader.

The Wild have lost five of their last seven games.

Those who follow the Capitals have joked over the years about the Ovechkin's proficiency on the power play from the "Ovi spot," or the faceoff circle, but it was that formula that helped Washington's captain end what felt like an interminable dry spell.

Ovechkin didn't get all of the shot after passes from Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson just as the man advantage expired, but he got enough to get it past Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk and light the lamp for the first time since Feb. 19 to give the Capitals a 2-0 lead.

"I think a lot is made of him not scoring in the last little while, but I'll tell you what, he's playing really good hockey," Washington coach Barry Trotz said. "He's skating really well, he's becoming a force again. And when he's becoming a force, then you know those goals are going to come. ... Ovi, he might get 20 in the next 10 games."

Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau, who joked Monday that he hoped Ovechkin wouldn't end the drought against his team, said a defensive miscue led to the shooting lane.

"We just made a mistake, and when you make a mistake against Alex, you're going to pay for it," he said.

Ovechkin, who also notched his first even-strength goal in 18 games, was more focused on the Capitals ending their skid against a quality team.

"I don't feel like you have to worry about your personal stats," he said.

Down three goals, Minnesota stormed back in the third. Matt Dumba scored just 37 seconds into the period and the Wild capitalized on a five-on-three opportunity with an Eric Staal goal four minutes later.

"They finally got mad at each other," Boudreau said. "The first two periods, we were so passive, we didn't show any emotion. In the third period, we at least came out with a little bit of emotion."

But Washington sealed the deal at 14:19 of the third period, catching Minnesota in a line change that allowed center Jay Beagle to fire a shot past Dubnyk for his first goal since Feb. 4.

"Those are things that kind of bite you when you're in a little bit of a tough time. Changes like that end up biting you," Dubnyk said. "I'd like to come up with a save on that play, but I'm not going to beat myself up about it."

Dubnyk made 36 saves for Minnesota. Braden Holtby stopped 30 shots to end his three-game losing streak and pick up his 35th win.

NOTES: Minnesota recalled C Tyler Graovac from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. He has seven goals and one assist in 49 games with the Wild this season. ... Capitals D Kevin Shattenkirk (suspension) and D Taylor Chorney (scratch) were out of the lineup. Wild C Martin Hanzal (illness) and C Jordan Schroeder (scratch) were sidelined. ... Minnesota concludes its season-long, five-game road trip Thursday at Carolina. Washington hosts Nashville on Thursday.