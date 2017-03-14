Search
    Vikings sign former Packers DE Datone Jones

    By Sports Xchange Today at 5:25 p.m.
    Green Bay Packers defensive end Datone Jones (95) warms up during minicamp at Ray Nitschke Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Vikings signed free agent defensive end Datone Jones, the team announced.

    Details of the contract were not announced, but NFL Network reported Jones signed a one-year deal worth $3.75 million. Jones can play either defensive end or outside linebacker.

    A first-round draft pick out of UCLA in 2013, Jones played his first four NFL season with the Green Bay Packers and played in 59 games.

    He had a career-high four starts last season, and finished that season with 30 tackles, two passes defended and one sack.

    Jones played in a 3-4 defense with the Packers as an outside linebacker, but will play defensive end in a 4-3 with the Vikings.

