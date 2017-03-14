Vikings sign former Packers DE Datone Jones

A first-round draft pick out of UCLA in 2013, Jones played his first four NFL season with the Green Bay Packers and played in 59 games.

He had a career-high four starts last season, and finished that season with 30 tackles, two passes defended and one sack.

Jones played in a 3-4 defense with the Packers as an outside linebacker, but will play defensive end in a 4-3 with the Vikings.