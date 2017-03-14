Vikings sign former Packers DE Datone Jones
The Minnesota Vikings signed free agent defensive end Datone Jones, the team announced.
Details of the contract were not announced, but NFL Network reported Jones signed a one-year deal worth $3.75 million. Jones can play either defensive end or outside linebacker.
A first-round draft pick out of UCLA in 2013, Jones played his first four NFL season with the Green Bay Packers and played in 59 games.
He had a career-high four starts last season, and finished that season with 30 tackles, two passes defended and one sack.
Jones played in a 3-4 defense with the Packers as an outside linebacker, but will play defensive end in a 4-3 with the Vikings.