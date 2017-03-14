The former Alabama standout and three-time BCS national champion played his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, rushing for 3,435 yards on 788 carries (4.4 yards per rush) with 23 touchdowns in 51 games.

As a rookie in 2013, Lacy posted career highs of 1,178 rushing yards and 11 scores. He had 1,139 yards and nine touchdowns the following season, but has been unable to match that productivity.

In 2015, Lacy had only 758 yards and three scores. He only played five games last season before undergoing season-ending ankle surgery, totaling a career-low 360 yards and zero touchdowns.

Lacy has also made an impact in the receiving game, catching 101 passes for 900 yards and six touchdowns throughout his career. He had personal bests of 427 yards and four scores in 2015.

Seattle has struggled to find a suitable replacement in the backfield for former five-time Pro Bowler Marshawn Lynch, who retired after the 2015 season.

The Seahawks went 10-5 to win the NFC West title last season and beat the Detroit Lions 26-6 in the NFC wild-card round before falling to the eventual NFC-champion Atlanta Falcons 36-20 in the divisional round.