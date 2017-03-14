Wild recall C Graovac
The Minnesota Wild recalled center Tyler Graovac from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
Graovac, 23, has seven goals and one assist in 49 games with Minnesota this season. He skated in five games over his first two seasons with the team, but did not register any points.
In Iowa, the former seventh-round pick (191st overall) of Minnesota in the 2011 NHL Draft tallied seven goals and three assists over 12 games this season.
Minnesota (43-18-6) is first in the Central Division and Western Conference.