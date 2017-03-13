Former Vikings KR Patterson signs with Raiders

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Last season Patterson finished with a career-high 52 catches for 453 yards and two touchdowns with the Minnesota Vikings and was named to his second All-Pro First Team as a kick returner.

Patterson averaged 31.7 yards per kick return and led the NFL for the third time in four seasons. He totaled 25 kickoff returns for 792 yards and one touchdown.

Since being selected with the 29th pick of the 2013 draft out of Tennessee by Minnesota, Patterson has 132 catches for 1,316 yards with seven touchdowns. He started 22 of the 64 games in which he appeared for Minnesota.

Patterson, who turns 26 this week, joins a talented wide-receiver group that includes Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper. The duo combined for 172 catches, 2,156 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Carr, who threw for 3,937 yards before breaking his right fibula in Week 16, tweeted his excitement about the move, tweeting to Patterson: "welcome to #RaiderNation bro! Now let's work."