Twins pitcher Santana's WBC role figured out

But Santana's decision was muddled later Monday when it was learned he would not start against Puerto Rico on Tuesday, the same day he was scheduled to pitch five innings against minor-league hitters during his normal throwing slot.

The Twins were under the impression their projected Opening Day starter would leave camp and travel across the country to start, not sit in the bullpen. The Dominican Republic plays the United States Thursday.

"Part of the conversations were about the fact we wanted him to stay as close to his schedule as we could," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "That for us would have been Tuesday or Wednesday. You start moving it past those days, it makes it trickier for us to do what we need to do between now and Opening Day."

However, later Monday, Dominican Republic manager Moises Alou told USA Today that was not the plan.

"Dominican Republic GM Moises Alou says via text that Carlos Martinez will start Tuesday against Puerto Rico, not newly added Ervin Santana," tweeted national baseball writer Jorge T. Ortiz.

Santana did not participate in three previous World Baseball Classics, and initially declined to play for the Dominican Republic this year, saying he wanted to focus exclusively on getting ready for the Twins season. But with the defending champions looking to supplement their pitching depth as they advanced, Santana and the Twins agreed the timing was right.

"It is an honor and a privilege for me to represent the Dominican Republic in the WBC," Santana tweeted Monday morning.

Santana was expected to replace Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Wily Peralta on the Dominican Republic roster. He is the Twins' third pitcher to leave camp for the WBC. Right-hander Jose Berrios and lefty Hector Santiago each has started a game for Puerto Rico.

"I think he was real excited," Molitor said. "My gut is those players on those teams probably talk a lot. I think players might have reached out to him — 'C'mon, let's have some fun.' "

Santana still spends part of his offseason in the Dominican Republic. He told reporters earlier this spring that he decided on his own to forego the WBC when teams were finalizing their rosters.

"I want to focus on this year and do a better job in the first half, try to throw 200 innings. That's every starter's goal," he said on Feb. 27.

Santana has fallen short of that benchmark each of the past three years, the past two seasons with the Twins.

In 2015, his Twins debut was delayed by an 80-game steroid suspension, leaving him at just 108 innings in half a season's work. Last year, he didn't get rolling until mid-June after tweaking his back in April while shagging files in the outfield at Nationals Park.

