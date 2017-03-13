Rule 5 pick solid in Twins' debut

Justin Haley made his first start of the spring since the Twins acquired the right-hander from San Diego during the December Rule 5 draft. He's in the mix for the fifth spot in the Twins' rotation, competition that has intensified since front-runner Trevor May tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and was scheduled for Tommy John surgery.

Working two innings on two days rest, Haley yielded two earned runs on three hits, including a two-out, two-run second-inning homer by Shane Peterson on a first-pitch curveball. The Rays had already snagged an unearned run in the first inning after first baseman Niko Goodrum booted Haley's pick-off attempt.

"It was a good experience," Haley said. "I thought I threw a lot of pitches well, just didn't have a lot of luck."

Haley has thrown 8 2/3 innings in camp as the Twins scrutinize him for an undetermined role. He combined on a 3.01 earned-run average as a starter and reliever between Double-A and Triple-A in the Boston Red Sox system.

Pitchers trimmed

With innings becoming a premium, six pitchers were cut from the Twins' roster. No big surprises.

Left-hander Mason Melotakis was optioned to Triple-A Rochester, while left-hander Fernando Romero and righties Felix Jorge and Randy Rosario were optioned to Double-A Chattanooga. All three remain on the 40-man roster.

Lefty Stephen Gonsalves and righty Aaron Slegers were reassigned to minor-league camp, leaving 25 pitchers — including seven non-roster invitees — in big-league camp.

Plus-2

The Twins improved to 11-6-1 with a 12-hit attack against the Rays.

Goodrum made up for his error, which led to an unearned run, with a three-run homer off Tampa Bay starter Jose De Leon, who was linked to the Brian Dozier trade talks with the Dodgers.

"I told him after the first inning he was plus-2," Molitor said. "Gave up one and drove in three."