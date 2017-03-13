UND prepares for the March Madness spotlight against 'Zona

"My first letter as a high school athlete was from Arizona," said Jones. "I've been an Arizona fan since I've been a kid."

Jones didn't play at Arizona but he now gets the chance to coach against the Wildcats on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

"I guess things have come full circle," Jones said..

Arizona, the Pac-12 champion, will meet the Fighting Hawks at 8:50 p.m in Salt Lake City. The Wildcats will carry a No. 2 seed into the tournament while UND is a No. 15 seed.

The matchup, however, will help UND in the long run, said Jones.

"Arizona has been a prominent power for a long time," said Jones. "We're still building our brand; we're still building who we are nationally from a basketball standpoint. This is a great stage for us to build our brand."

The challenge of playing a national power is embraced as well by UND players, who held a light shoot-around Monday.

When Geno Crandall found out who UND will play, he was excited.

"It was like, 'Here we go, Pac-12 opponent,' " said Crandall. "But we have a lot of confidence in our team. We're going to go out there, give them our best shot and hopefully we can pull off the upset."

Arizona is 30-4 and finished 16-2 in the Pac-12. Under coach Sean Miller, Arizona is 17-9 in nine NCAA Tournament appearances. This season's NCAA Tournament also is the 20th anniversary of Arizona's 1997 national title.

The Wildcats can score inside and outside. Arizona is led by 6-foot-5 guard Allonzo Trier, who averages 16.4 points. The Wildcats also start two 7-foot players, Lauri Markkanen (15.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and Dusan Ristic (10.6, 5.6).

UND's run to the Big Sky Conference title and its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament has drawn considerable attention to the program.

On Monday, Jones spent considerable time being interviewed. Media outlets from Atlanta, Los Angeles, Minneapolis were among those who wanted to find out more about UND's first trip to college basketball's showcase.

Players, too, found themselves in front of recorders and cameras.

"It's been great," said Jones. "It's one of those life moment things; it's something we can look back upon some day and say how special it was."

UND is scheduled to depart for Salt Lake City on Tuesday.