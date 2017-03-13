AUTO RACING: Ice racers make child's wish come true
LAPORTE—The words of 2 Timothy 4:7 seemed very fitting to describe the events that took place Sunday during the final race of the 2017 Garfield Lake Ice races: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
The final races of 2017 were a battle for the season points championship between Doyle Erickson and Shannon George.
George led the points two weeks ago but fell back behind Erickson by 8 points last week setting up the showdown on Sunday. George won a heat race on Sunday but Erickson picked up a heat win and a feature to claim the season points title. George finished in second with Jared Miller third in the final season points.
But more important than the results on the ice was the special visitor that visited the puts before the race: six-year-old Kaldyn Eichberg.
Eichberg has brain cancer and following his last surgery a short time ago has been given just four-to-six months to live.
Eichberg was joined on the ice by his mom and dad along with many family members for a special opportunity.
Robert LaRose invited Eichberg to ride in his ice racer, but to make it even more special all the other drivers also joined Eichberg and his family on track for a victory lap. Eichberg will celebrate his seventh birthday later this month.
During the pit meeting, Kaldyn's dad Ryan gave an emotional speech thanking the Garfield Lake Ice racers for all their support and love during his son's illness.
The drivers took up a collection for a special trip planned to send Kaldyn to Disneyland in the near future.
The club will give out awards and honors at the Garfield Lake Ice Racers 2017 Awards Banquet on Sunday, March 25, at 3rd Base Bar and Grill in Laporte.
RACE SET 1
Feature Winner — Doyle Erickson
2nd place — Shannon George
3rd place — Ryan Hadrava
4th place — Ryan Julin
5th place — Charlie Doughty
Heat #1 Winner — Ryan Julin
Heat #2 Winner — Ryan Hadrava
Heat #3 Winner — Shannon George
Consolation Race Winner — Cory Nelson
RACE SET 2
Feature Winner — Ryan Hadrava
2nd place — Doyle Erickson
3rd place — Ryan Julin
4th place — Shannon George
5th place — Jared Miller
Heat #1 Winner — Ryan Hadrava
Heat #2 Winner — Jared Miller
Heat #3 Winner — Doyle Erickson
Consolation Winner — Bob Pawlitschek