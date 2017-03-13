AUTO RACING: Ice racers make child's wish come true

The final races of 2017 were a battle for the season points championship between Doyle Erickson and Shannon George.

George led the points two weeks ago but fell back behind Erickson by 8 points last week setting up the showdown on Sunday. George won a heat race on Sunday but Erickson picked up a heat win and a feature to claim the season points title. George finished in second with Jared Miller third in the final season points.

But more important than the results on the ice was the special visitor that visited the puts before the race: six-year-old Kaldyn Eichberg.

Eichberg has brain cancer and following his last surgery a short time ago has been given just four-to-six months to live.

Eichberg was joined on the ice by his mom and dad along with many family members for a special opportunity.

Robert LaRose invited Eichberg to ride in his ice racer, but to make it even more special all the other drivers also joined Eichberg and his family on track for a victory lap. Eichberg will celebrate his seventh birthday later this month.

During the pit meeting, Kaldyn's dad Ryan gave an emotional speech thanking the Garfield Lake Ice racers for all their support and love during his son's illness.

The drivers took up a collection for a special trip planned to send Kaldyn to Disneyland in the near future.

The club will give out awards and honors at the Garfield Lake Ice Racers 2017 Awards Banquet on Sunday, March 25, at 3rd Base Bar and Grill in Laporte.

RACE SET 1

Feature Winner — Doyle Erickson

2nd place — Shannon George

3rd place — Ryan Hadrava

4th place — Ryan Julin

5th place — Charlie Doughty

Heat #1 Winner — Ryan Julin

Heat #2 Winner — Ryan Hadrava

Heat #3 Winner — Shannon George

Consolation Race Winner — Cory Nelson

RACE SET 2

Feature Winner — Ryan Hadrava

2nd place — Doyle Erickson

3rd place — Ryan Julin

4th place — Shannon George

5th place — Jared Miller

Heat #1 Winner — Ryan Hadrava

Heat #2 Winner — Jared Miller

Heat #3 Winner — Doyle Erickson

Consolation Winner — Bob Pawlitschek