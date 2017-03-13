The Warriors, who won their first-ever Section 8A title on Friday, will make their state tournament debut at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 16, when they will take on No. 3 seeded Cromwell-Wright at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis.

The Warriors finished the season with just two losses -- including once against Mountain Iron-Buhl, who is the tournament’s top seed.

Red Lake beat East Grand Forks Sacred Heart 67-52 in order to secure their first-ever spot in the state tournament.

Red Lake’s opponent, Cromwell-Wright, finished 25-4 and lost twice to Mountain Iron-Buhl and once to undefeated Roseau, who made state in Class AA. Cromwell won Section 5A with a win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

Other matchups in the tournament include top-seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl (29-1) against unseeded Southwest Minnesota Christian (25-3), No. 4 Ada-Borup (28-1) against No. 5 Maranatha Christian Academy (22-7) and No. 2 Goodhue (25-4) against GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther (26-4).

Should the Warriors win, they will advance to the semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Williams Arena. The championship game will be at noon Saturday, March 18, at Williams Arena.

Consolation rounds are set for March 17 and March 18 at Concordia University in St. Paul, as is the third-place game.

Class A Girls Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 16, at Mariucci Arena

Game 1: No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl (29-1) vs. Southwest Minnesota Christian (25-3), 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 4 Ada-Borup (28-1) vs. No. 5 Maranatha Christian Academy (22-7), 1 p.m.

Game 3: No. 2 Goodhue (25-4) vs. GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther (26-4), 3 p.m.

Game 4: No. 3 Cromwell-Wright (25-4) vs. Red Lake (24-2), 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 17, at Williams Arena

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Noon

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m.

Finals

Saturday, March 18, at Williams Arena

Game 7: Semifinal winners, Noon

Third-place

Saturday, March 18, at Concordia-St. Paul

Game 8: Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

Consolation semis

Friday, March 17, at Concordia-St. Paul

Game 9: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 10: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Consolation finals

Saturday, March 18, at Concordia-St. Paul

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9 a.m.