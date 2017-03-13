The Flannery rink will represent the United States at the U18 Player's Championship April 14-16 in Guelph, Ontario, Canada.

Flannery, Yavarow, Ritchie and Rebecca Miles scored in the final end to defeat Grand National's Elizabeth Cousins rink, 5-4.

The Minnesota ladies started out with a deuce and limited the offense of Grand National until Cousins and her team of Rane Anderson, Sailor Anderson and Sydney Mullaney scored two in the seventh end to tie the game.

Flannery was able to score the necessary point for the U18 title win.

On the men's side, Wisconsin's Michael Elwing rink took first place.

Riley Fenson's Bemidji Curling Club team—which also consists of Zach Erickson, Carson Liapis and Graem Fenson of Bemidji and Jonathon Harstad of Duluth, took fourth place overall after falling in the semifinals and the bronze medal match.