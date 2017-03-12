The Loons have used the slogan "The North is Rising" to promote its inclusion as an expansion franchise in the top domestic league this month, so the club and its winter-hardened supporters said bring on it as the mercury and the flurries fell.

While the New England-Orlando City match in Massachusetts on Saturday was postponed for wind chills into single digits and no snow, one Loons official said delaying Sunday's match to the more pleasant summer month was never seriously considered. At kickoff, the 20 degree temperature tied the 2013 MLS Cup in Kansas City for the league record for coldest game since the league started recording it in 2003.

Once the game started, Minnesota wishes they could froze time. Atlanta's Josef Martinez racked up a hat trick, Miguel Almiron scored twice and Jacob Peterson added another in Atlanta's 6-1 win over Minnesota before an announced crowd of 35,053 at TCF Bank Stadium.

While the four World War II military-plane flyover was called off due to snow, hundreds of supporters marched to the match, set off smoke bombs, chanted and waved flags an hour before the match. The field, players and fans were increasingly covered in snow.

"People are hearty here in Minnesota," MLS commissioner Don Garber said at halftime. "I've been to a lot of opening games over the last 18 years and I think this one was really special in that it celebrated the history of soccer in this community."

Some influential players and coaches in Minnesota's soccer history with the Kicks, Thunder and Stars since 1976 were honored before the match, and the Gophers football stadium's lower bowl was packed, and they stood throughout the first half.

"I thought their support was incredible," United coach Adrian Heath said. "It's just a pity that we couldn't give them anything, any type of performance that warranted the support that we got (Sunday). Very disappointed. I apologize for that because they didn't deserve that."

Before the game, United supporters section behind the east goal unfurled a huge sign reading "true unity has history." The tifo, as it's known in soccer-speak, was a message directed at Atlanta United, Sunday's foe and fellow expansion club that started for scratch this year.

While Atlanta doesn't have the 40-year soccer history like Minnesota, the Loons first two new chapters have set a MLS record for futility. Coupled with Minnesota's 5-1 loss to Portland in the season opener March 3, the Loons are the first team in league history to give up at least five goals in consecutive games.

Kevin Molino scored Minnesota's first home match goal in the 30th minute, and Jermaine Taylor's shot just before the half went off the crossbar, but Atlanta held a 3-1 lead at the half.

After the break, Almiron scored his second, Martinez his third. Peterson's goal after 90 minutes was the third goal the Loons have conceded in stoppage time this season.

"I thought there were a couple of quality finishes in their goals (Sunday), but on a whole I thought we were poor at the back," Heath said. "I said that last week, said that again this week."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.