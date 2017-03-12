Veteran Ryan Vogelsong starts to ramp up for Twins

As the minor-league free agent battles for a rotation spot, Vogelsong faced a Pittsburgh Pirates organization where he spent parts of seven seasons, including 2016. He was charged with three earned runs while allowing four hits, but came away highly encouraged by his overall command and the quality of his stuff at this point in the spring.

Touching 89 mph for the first time in a Twins uniform, he also blew up David Freese's bat with an 85-mph cutter in the first inning.

"This was a good steppingstone for me," Vogelsong said. "When I missed a pitch, I knew what I did wrong and was able to correct it."

Now if he could just find a way to thrive out of the bullpen.

Used as a swingman for 21 of his 57 big-league outings the past two years, Vogelsong noted he's usually "hit or miss" when brought in mid-game.

"I don't know if it's a mental thing or the time to prepare," he said. "I wish I had the answer, but it's just different. My stuff is different, my mentality is different, my focus is different. I don't know what it is, but it just is."

Saturday's news that Trevor May has a torn elbow ligament improves Vogelsong's chances of making the Opening Day roster, moving him up in a pecking order that also includes fifth-starter candidates Jose Berrios, Tyler Duffey, Adalberto Mejia, Nick Tepesch and Rule 5 pick Justin Haley. But Vogelsong, who had Tommy John surgery at age 24 in 2001, feels sick for his new teammate.

"It stinks, losing somebody," he said. "You never want to see anybody go through that. I went through it. It stinks. I feel really bad for Trevor. That being said, I know how to get ready."

Despite pitching at just 87-89 mph so far, the two-time World Series champion is encouraged by his showing and the competition landscape.

"I'm just trying to check off the boxes," he said. "At the same time I know there's a competition, so there's definitely a fine line of where you go, 'I'm working on stuff but I need to get results too.' I think the powers that be here are smart enough to see spin and pitches being executed and doing the things you need to do to win a ballgame."

Ervin watch

If he doesn't face minor leaguers on a back field Tuesday, Twins ace Ervin Santana could be at San Diego's Petco Park pitching for the Dominican Republic in his first World Baseball Classic.

After declining an invitation to pitch from the outset, Santana had been approached about joining his home country for Round 2 should it advance from the Miami pool.

Twins manager Paul Molitor called it an "outside chance," adding the Twins were hoping to get confirmation Sunday. The possibility first surfaced on Saturday.

"He's interested," Molitor said. "We've talked and we would not stand in his way. He said he was going to let me know today if he found out any more information."

No other Twins had been approached about joining WBC supplemental pitching rosters to Molitor's knowledge.

For the P.R.

Twins left-hander Hector Santiago labored a bit in his World Baseball Classic debut but still received the hold out of the bullpen for Team Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Santiago, working 2 2/3 innings in a relief of Milwaukee Brewers Triple-A right-hander Jorge Lopez, allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and a wild pitch. Santiago, slated for the middle of the Twins rotation, threw 29 strikes among his 42 pitches, recording three strikeouts and no walks.

Berrios, representing Puerto Rico in his second WBC, allowed two homers (including one to ex-Twin Drew Butera) but left after four innings with a 4-3 lead on Sunday against Italy. He threw 52 pitches and struck out four while walking one.

Briefly

The Twins dropped a pair of split-squad games despite homers from Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco (at home) and Daniel Palka and Travis Harrison (road).

Michael Tonkin and Alex Wimmers are scheduled to throw two innings apiece on Monday, which coincides with the first wave of cuts from big-league camp. Molitor said he expects the first cuts to be pitching-heavy with younger 40-man roster types most at risk.

Phil Hughes gave up three home runs in five innings against the Baltimore Orioles. He struck out four and walked one.

