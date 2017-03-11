Bemidji curlers clinch playoff spot at U18 Nationals

The Cait Flannery-led team also counts Bemidji’s Leah Yavarow and Mackenzie Ritchie as members, along with Rebecca Miles.

Grand National I’s Elizabeth Cousins rink also secured a spot in today’s girls playoffs.

Minnesota I swept past Dakota Territory’s Abbey Kitchen rink, 5-2, to improve to 4-0 and finished their round robin portion Saturday night against Grand National II’s Rebecca Rodgers rink. Results were not available at press time.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the semifinals this afternoon at the Milwaukee Curling Club. The winners of the semifinals will advance to the gold-medal game at 4 p.m. while the losing teams will play for bronze medals.